Legacy Homes and Properties, LLC Announces International Partnership with Amira District, Tulum, A Multiphase Eco-Friendly Development

HOUSTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Homes and Properties is pleased to announce its official partnership with Amira District Development. This international partnership will provide interested buyers and investors of Legacy Homes and Properties with the opportunity to secure a unit in the most anticipated residential development in all of Riviera Maya. Amira District aims to be a premier sustainable, eco and family friendly, multiphase residential development just steps away from the famous white sand beaches of Tulum, Mexico. "This opportunity is rare and has major upside," said Derek Boles, Broker/Owner of Legacy Homes and Properties. "We are providing our clients in Texas the chance to own international property that is walking distance from the beach, in a budding city with potential of significant return on investment." Construction of Amira District is slated to begin in July 2021, with phase 1 of 3, having an estimated completion date of July 2023.

Amira District will be the first truly ecological development in Tulum. Emphasis is being placed on sustainability, respecting the ecosystem and biodiversity, and the utilization of natural materials that minimize the impact of construction and the generation of waste. Solar rooftops, double glazed PVC windows for thermal insulation, rainwater harvesting, and natural pools are a few examples of how Amira District will integrate their respect for the environment with their desire to create a sustainable development. Resort-like amenities will be provided within the development as well. Examples of the amenities are: access areas integrated into nature, indoor gym area, pools on deck and ground-level pools, and multipurpose pavilions. These common areas and services will progressively add value to a complex of this level.

Legacy Homes and Properties is currently accepting pre-sale contracts to secure units in phase 1 of Amira District. For more information, please contact Derek Boles, Broker/Owner of Legacy Homes and Properties, at (281) 787-2391 or [email protected].

About Legacy Homes and Properties LLC: Legacy Homes and Properties is a full-service real estate brokerage focused on making its clients' transactions as smooth as possible by giving them the individualized attention and support they deserve. For more information visit www.legacyhomesandproperties.net or contact Derek Boles at (281) 787-2391 or [email protected]

SOURCE Legacy Homes & Properties, LLC

Related Links

http://www.legacyhomesandproperties.net

