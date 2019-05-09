Legacy Reserves Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

MIDLAND, Texas, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Reserves Inc. ("Legacy") (NASDAQ:LGCY) today announced 2019 first quarter results including the following highlights:

Generated quarterly oil production of 17,922 Bbls/d, a 4% increase relative to Q1'18;

Reduced lease operating expense by 9% quarter-over-quarter; and

Generated net loss of $78.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $63.9 million .

As previously announced, Legacy is evaluating and exploring potential strategic alternatives. These alternatives include, among others, a sale or other business combination transaction, sales of assets, financing transactions, or some combination of these.

Financial and Operating Results - Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2019 Compared to Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018

Production increased 1% to 46,389 Boe/d from 46,078 Boe/d primarily due to additional oil production from our Permian Basin horizontal drilling program. This was partially offset by natural production declines.

Average realized price, excluding net cash settlements from commodity derivatives, decreased 14% to $28.38 per Boe in 2019 from $33.15 per Boe in 2018 driven by a decrease in average realized price due to a decrease in the average West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") crude price of $8.09 per Bbl coupled with the widening Mid-Cush and other regional differentials, and a decrease in the realized NGL price of 44% to $0.45 per gallon in 2019 from $0.80 per gallon in 2018. These decreases were partially offset by an average realized natural gas price increase of 1% to $2.60 per Mcf in 2019 from $2.57 per Mcf in 2018.

per Boe in 2019 from per Boe in 2018 driven by a decrease in average realized price due to a decrease in the average West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") crude price of per Bbl coupled with the widening Mid-Cush and other regional differentials, and a decrease in the realized NGL price of 44% to per gallon in 2019 from per gallon in 2018. These decreases were partially offset by an average realized natural gas price increase of 1% to per Mcf in 2019 from per Mcf in 2018. Production expenses, excluding ad valorem taxes, were relatively flat at $45.0 million in 2019, a decrease from $45.6 million in 2018.

in 2019, a decrease from in 2018. General and administrative expenses, excluding unit-based Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") compensation expense, increased to $12.4 million in 2019 from $11.3 million in 2018 due to a $0.9 million increase in costs related to our strategic alternative process.

in 2019 from in 2018 due to a increase in costs related to our strategic alternative process. Cash settlements received on our commodity derivatives during 2019 were $9.6 million compared to $2.8 million paid in 2018. The increase in cash settlements is a result of lower commodity prices.

compared to paid in 2018. The increase in cash settlements is a result of lower commodity prices. Total development capital expenditures decreased to $39.4 million in 2019 from $59.7 million in 2018. The 2019 activity was in line with our previously announced capital budget and was primarily related to our Permian horizontal drilling program.

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Financial results contained herein are preliminary and subject to the final, unaudited financial statements and related footnotes included in Legacy's Form 10-Q which will be filed on or about May 10, 2019.

About Legacy Reserves Inc.

Legacy is an independent energy company engaged in the development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its current operations are focused on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the cost-efficient management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain and Mid-Continent regions. Additional information is available at www.LegacyReserves.com .

LEGACY RESERVES INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018

(In thousands, except per unit data) Revenues:





Oil sales $ 77,761

$ 93,411 Natural gas liquids (NGL) sales 4,515

7,396 Natural gas sales 36,221

36,672 Total revenue $ 118,497

$ 137,479 Expenses:





Oil and natural gas production, excluding ad valorem taxes $ 44,964

$ 45,585 Ad valorem taxes 2,513

2,382 Total oil and natural gas production $ 47,477

$ 47,967 Production and other taxes $ 6,149

$ 7,326 General and administrative, excluding transaction costs and LTIP $ 9,705

$ 9,502 Transaction costs 2,669

1,782 LTIP expense 4,156

12,806 Total general and administrative $ 16,530

$ 24,090 Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 42,549

$ 36,547 Commodity derivative cash settlements:





Oil derivative cash settlements (paid) received $ 7,045

$ (4,894) Natural gas derivative cash settlements received $ 2,534

$ 2,099 Production:





Oil (MBbls) 1,613

1,547 Natural gas liquids (MGal) 10,020

9,244 Natural gas (MMcf) 13,938

14,280 Total (MBoe) 4,175

4,147 Average daily production (Boe/d) 46,389

46,078 Average sales price per unit (excluding derivative cash settlements):





Oil price (per Bbl) $ 48.21

$ 60.38 Natural gas liquids price (per Gal) $ 0.45

$ 0.80 Natural gas price (per Mcf) $ 2.60

$ 2.57 Combined (per Boe) $ 28.38

$ 33.15 Average sales price per unit (including derivative cash settlements):





Oil price (per Bbl) $ 52.58

$ 57.22 Natural gas liquids price (per Gal) $ 0.45

$ 0.80 Natural gas price (per Mcf) $ 2.78

$ 2.72 Combined (per Boe) $ 30.68

$ 32.48 Average WTI oil spot price (per Bbl) $ 54.82

$ 62.91 Average Henry Hub natural gas index price (per MMbtu) $ 2.92

$ 3.08 Average unit costs per Boe:





Oil and natural gas production, excluding ad valorem taxes $ 10.77

$ 10.99 Ad valorem taxes $ 0.60

$ 0.57 Production and other taxes $ 1.47

$ 1.77 General and administrative excluding transaction costs and LTIP $ 2.32

$ 2.29 Total general and administrative $ 3.96

$ 5.81 Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion $ 10.19

$ 8.81

LEGACY RESERVES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018

(In thousands, except per share / unit data) Revenues:





Oil sales $ 77,761

$ 93,411 Natural gas liquids (NGL) sales 4,515

7,396 Natural gas sales 36,221

36,672 Total revenues 118,497

137,479







Expenses:





Oil and natural gas production 47,477

47,967 Production and other taxes 6,149

7,326 General and administrative 16,530

24,090 Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion 42,549

36,547 Impairment of long-lived assets 7,398

— (Gains) losses on disposal of assets 1,034

(20,395) Total expenses 121,137

95,535







Operating income (loss) (2,640)

41,944







Other income (expense):





Interest income 6

12 Interest expense (37,119)

(27,368) Gain on extinguishment of debt 13,105

51,693 Equity in income (loss) of equity method investees —

17 Net gains (losses) on commodity derivatives (51,460)

(1,704) Other (270)

275 Loss before income taxes (78,378)

64,869 Income tax expense —

(487) Net loss $ (78,378)

$ 64,382







Loss per share / unit - basic & diluted $ (0.70)

$ 0.62 Weighted average number of shares / units used in computing net loss per share / unit -





Basic 111,225

103,994 Diluted 111,225

104,301

LEGACY RESERVES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) ASSETS



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018



(In thousands) Current assets:







Cash

$ 1,491

$ 1,098 Accounts receivable, net:







Oil and natural gas

63,542

56,615 Joint interest owners

16,142

15,370 Other

283

— Fair value of derivatives

9,708

66,662 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

13,335

11,347 Total current assets

104,501

151,092 Oil and natural gas properties using the successful efforts method, at cost:







Proved properties

3,507,534

3,471,456 Unproved properties

19,680

19,863 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment

(2,221,624)

(2,177,006)



1,305,590

1,314,313 Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $2,432 and $2,464, respectively (Note 11)

6,743

2,456 Operating rights, net of amortization of $806 and $894, respectively







Fair value of derivatives

—

3,135 Other assets

3,304

3,935 Total assets

$ 1,420,138

$ 1,474,931 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities:







Current debt, net

$ 883,092

$ 856,646 Accounts payable

28,658

11,227 Accrued oil and natural gas liabilities

76,284

98,886 Fair value of derivatives

2,207

— Asset retirement obligation

3,938

3,938 Other

18,455

13,953 Total current liabilities

1,012,634

984,650 Long-term debt, net

416,328

432,923 Asset retirement obligation

250,867

248,796 Fair value of derivatives

—

550 Other long-term liabilities

3,190

643 Total liabilities

1,683,019

1,667,562 Commitments and contingencies







Partners' deficit







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 945,000,000 shares authorized, 114,810,671 and 109,442,278 shares outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

1,148

1,094 Additional paid-in capital

32,571

24,752 Accumulated deficit

(296,600)

(218,477) Total stockholders' deficit

(262,881)

(192,631) Total liabilities and stockholders' / partners' deficit

$ 1,420,138

$ 1,474,931

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") measure which may be used periodically by management when discussing our financial results with investors and analysts. The following presents a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its nearest comparable generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as management believes it provides additional information concerning the performance of our business and is used by investors and financial analysts to analyze and compare our current operating and financial performance relative to past performance and such performances relative to that of other exploration and production companies. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other exploration and production companies because all companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner.

Certain factors impacting Adjusted EBITDA may be viewed as temporary, one-time in nature, or being offset by reserves from past performance or near-term future performance. Financial results are also driven by various factors that do not typically occur evenly throughout the year that are difficult to predict, including rig availability, weather, well performance, the timing of drilling and completions and near-term commodity price changes.

"Adjusted EBITDA" should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, such as net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities, or any other GAAP measure of financial performance.

The following table presents a reconciliation of our consolidated net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

2018



(In thousands) Net (loss) income

$ (78,378)

$ 64,382 Plus:







Interest expense

$ 37,119

$ 27,368 Gain on extinguishment of debt

(13,105)

(51,693) Income tax expense

—

487 Depletion, depreciation, amortization and accretion

42,549

36,547 Impairment of long-lived assets

7,398

— (Gain) loss on disposal of assets

1,034

(20,395) Equity in (income) loss of equity method investees

—

(17) Share-based compensation expense

4,156

12,806 Minimum payments received in excess of overriding royalty interest earned(1)

(543)

522 Net (gains) losses on commodity derivatives

51,460

1,704 Net cash settlements (paid) received on commodity derivatives

9,579

(2,795) Transaction costs

2,669

1,782 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 63,938

$ 70,698



(1) Minimum payments received in excess of overriding royalties earned under a contractual agreement expiring December 31, 2019. The remaining amount of the minimum payments is recognized in net income.

Commodity Derivative Contracts

We enter into oil and natural gas derivative contracts to help mitigate the risk of changing commodity prices. As of May 8, 2019, we had entered into derivative agreements to receive average prices as summarized below.

NYMEX WTI Crude Oil Swaps: Time Period

Volumes (Bbls)

Average Price per

Bbl

Price Range per Bbl April-December 2019

2,475,000

$61.33

$57.15 - $67.65

Midland-to-Cushing WTI Crude Oil Differential Swaps:

Time Period

Volumes (Bbls)

Average Price per

Bbl

Price Range per Bbl April-December 2019

1,743,000

$(3.61)

$(1.15) - $(5.60)

Midland-to-Cushing WTI Crude Oil Differential Enhanced Swaps

Time Period

Volumes (Bbls)

Average Short Price

Call per Bbl

Average Swap Price

per Bbl April-December 2019

1,100,000

$70.00

$(2.91)

NYMEX Natural Gas Swaps (Henry Hub):









Average

Price Range per Time Period

Volumes (MMBtu)

Price per MMBtu

MMBtu April-December 2019

26,225,000

$3.30

$3.05 - $3.39

Location and quality differentials attributable to our properties are not reflected in the above prices. The agreements provide for monthly settlement based on the difference between the agreement fixed price and the actual reference oil and natural gas index prices.

Cautionary Statement Relevant to Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, the evaluation of financial transactions and other strategic alternatives, statements regarding the expected future growth and dividends of the company, and plans and objectives of management for future operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Legacy expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "schedules," "estimated," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, factors and risks, many of which are outside the control of Legacy, which could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of Legacy. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the structure and timing of any financial, transactional, or other strategic alternative and whether any such financial, transactional, or other strategic alternative will be completed; whether Legacy will be able to receive extension of it revolving credit facility; realized oil and natural gas prices; production volumes, lease operating expenses, general and administrative costs and finding and development costs; future operating results; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Legacy's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless legally required, Legacy undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Legacy Reserves Inc.

Robert L. Norris

Chief Financial Officer

(432) 689-5200

SOURCE Legacy Reserves Inc.

Related Links

https://www.legacyreserves.com

