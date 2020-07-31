Legacy San Francisco Bay Area Firm McGuire Real Estate Joins Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

The addition of McGuire Real Estate broadens Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty's existing network in the San Francisco Bay Area which is now served by 27 offices and more than 530 independent sales associates. Combined, these offices brokered more than $6 billion in sales volume in 2019.

Family-owned and managed since 1919, McGuire Real Estate has long been a leader in the San Francisco Bay Area, known for providing professional luxury real estate services. McGuire Real Estate's Abbie Higashi will join Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty as Vice President of Sales and Risk Management.

"The San Francisco Bay Area is the international technology capital of the world and attracts residents from all over the globe," said Charles Moore. "The Sotheby's International Realty brand is a globally recognized leader in luxury real estate and its unrivaled international network and multi-lingual marketing capabilities will provide the seasoned agents at McGuire Real Estate a competitive advantage over local or national firms."

"Our brokerage brings together market leaders in each region we serve to form a powerful network of the finest caliber agents and most talented staff in the industry. Our union with McGuire Real Estate will further our mission of providing the highest level of service and local market access throughout the San Francisco Bay Area," said Bill Bullock, President and CEO of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 530 agents in 27 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com.

