LEGACY Supply Chain Services Leads the Industry During COVID-19 Pandemic with Effective and Agile Contingency Preparedness and Post-Recovery Plan

RENO, Nev., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, LEGACY Supply Chain Services has leveraged diligent contingency planning and response execution to ensure their North American customers' supply chains were able to remain in operation. With the economic consequences felt globally, companies recognize now more than ever the importance of having a well-established supply chain strategy, as well as a plan for disaster preparedness, recovery and post-recovery.

The LEGACY operating model is unique in that it is highly client-centric and culture-based, which means that regardless of the crisis they ensure employees and customers feel secure that appropriate measures have been considered before they are needed. Having this approach has undoubtedly helped them succeed during this pandemic, highlighted by the fact that each of Legacy's 30+ warehousing, fulfillment and transportation operations has remained continuously operating throughout the pandemic.

"Our response effort was driven by our culture of service," said Kyle Krug, Director of Marketing and Communications at LEGACY who led the company's COVID-19 Response Task Force. "Our objective from the start was to create healthy warehouse environments that enabled our people to continue serving our customers' supply chains. You can't always anticipate the impact a crisis will have, but having detailed strategies, policies and working models in place enabled the continuity of each one of our operations."

As LEGACY has showcased, having fully functional and effective contingency preparedness plans which include frequent reframing and continuous improvement, helped mitigate much of the disruption felt in supply chains around the world. LEGACY prepared for scenarios like COVID-19 and it paid off for them as a third-party logistics provider, which included:

Mobilizing a cross-functional task force to identify and respond to rapidly changing site-specific and network-wide needs.

Developing a nimbler and more flexible workstyle to ensure rapid communication of all issues that arose during the pandemic.

Focusing on enabling safe, secure work environments for front line workers who were at the heart of keeping customers happy.

Staying abreast of all changing requirements and issues around COVID-19 and constantly adjusted their strategy to meet the needs of customers and employees.

Altering work schedules and stay at home orders to meet federal, state and CDC guidelines.

Instilling confidence by constantly communicating with employees and leveraging technologies to remain connected to customers at all times.

"Very early on we made a decision to commit well-aligned resources across all areas of our business," said Mike Glodziak, President & CEO of Legacy. "We remain committed to the health and safety of our employees for the long term, this situation has undeniably led to new long-term process enhancements in the warehouse around employees, sanitation, and communications; as well as enabled new strategic discussions with our customers around the sustainability of their supply chain networks."

About LEGACY Supply Chain Services

For nearly 40 years, LEGACY Supply Chain Services has been a dedicated logistics partner to our clients across the U.S. and Canada. We provide customized, high-service 3PL solutions including warehousing & distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, transportation brokerage and dedicated fleet. We specialize in solving complex logistics challenges for clients with dynamic supply chains - including retailers, consumer goods and industrial manufacturers, and distributors & wholesalers. For more information, visit us at https://legacyscs.com/.

SOURCE LEGACY Supply Chain Services