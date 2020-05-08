Legacybox gifts $50,000 in free digitizing kits to help bring people together during life’s biggest moments apart

In order to combat missed moments of togetherness ahead of Mother's Day, graduation season, Father's Day and everyday celebrations, Legacybox will partner with frontline heroes, universities and families around the country to deliver free digitizing kits directly to loved one's doorsteps.

"From family Zoom birthday celebrations to backyard graduations, we're all looking for ways to recreate some sense of connectedness for life's biggest moments during these difficult times," said Adam Boeselager, founder of Legacybox. "Memories of togetherness matter more than ever while we're physically apart but are often trapped in photo albums or our attics. We're encouraging families to unlock and share their favorite memories of being together to combat seemingly missed moments of celebration, through the power of digitization."

For those looking for unique ways to celebrate and stay connected to loved ones over the next few months, simply upload your favorite photo or video memory of loved ones using #MemoriesUnlocked and tag @Legacybox. Then, visit legacybox.com/pages/memoriesunlocked to purchase a Legacybox kit and gift a 10-Item Family Legacybox mailed directly to your loved one's doorstep. Once your Legacybox kit arrives, simply pack it with invaluable recorded moments and label each item with accompanying pioneered safety barcodes to follow each item during the professional-grade digitizing process online. Those registered will receive an email with a download link to the digital version of original media within 6-8 weeks, that can be shared with family and friends from afar. Legacybox will donate 180 free digitizing kits on a first come first serve basis.

#MemoriesUnlocked is part of Legacybox's larger corporate social responsibility and preparedness efforts, to ensure family history, experiences and legacies can live beyond times of uncertainty. Legacybox has pioneered an industry standard for digitizing millions of invaluable memories trapped in VHS tapes, camcorder tapes, aging film reels, photos and slides, combining experiences of the past, with the technology of today, to make it easy and safe to preserve and share recorded moments for generations to come.

You can visit Legacybox.com for more information on services provided or for immediate help, you can speak to a customer service team member at (800) 656-6032.

About Legacybox:

Legacybox is an innovative and secure, mail-in solution for digitizing your invaluable, antiquated media. Legacybox has pioneered an industry standard for digitizing millions of invaluable memories, combining experiences of the past, with the technology of today, to make it easy and safe to insure and share recorded moments for generations to come. As the largest digitizing company in the world, the brand has been trusted by museums, universities, governments, and over 700,000 families across America to convert their priceless aging tapes, film and pictures into digital keepsakes that are ready to watch, share and enjoy on-demand. To learn more about Legacybox, visit legacybox.com.

