LegacyShield Announces Organizational Changes to Support Record Growth & Platform Enhancements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LegacyShield Solutions, Inc., the premier connectivity hub of the insurance industry, announces Christopher L. Haley's promotion to CEO. In connection with Mr. Haley's promotion, Michael Babikian will serve as the Company's Chairman concentrating on LegacyShield's strategy and business development, and LegacyShield's founder, Dan Pierson, will focus on product vision.

"I am excited for these positive changes and believe they position LegacyShield for continued growth in 2020," stated Babikian. "It is tremendously rewarding to see the company Dan & I started five years ago experience such significant growth that I can move into a more strategic role. Without someone of Chris's talent and experience, I would not have the freedom to expand LegacyShield's footprint, solutions and industry contributions in such a strategic way."

Pierson agrees. "Freeing Michael from day-to-day management allows him to focus on digital distribution strategies and partnerships," he reports. "Meanwhile, Chris, as our new CEO, will leverage his invaluable experience in an adjacent industry. He was integral in growing a SaaS startup in the RIA industry to a major industry competitor that was later acquired by Advent. LegacyShield and the entire team will benefit from Chris's experience and knowledge; I am confident he will help Michael and me execute our vision to build a robust and modern ecosystem where insurance companies, agents and consumers interact."

Over the past year, Haley served as LegacyShield's COO, helping to improve operational efficiency while adding significant value, drawing from his 10 years of SaaS experience as an operator, investor, advisor and board member of several companies. Prior to LegacyShield, Haley worked as a corporate and tax attorney, COO of multiple SaaS companies and an investment banker. "I'm excited to take on the CEO role and am honored to have such a great team behind me," said Haley. "I've always been a big believer in Dan and Michael's vision to transform the insurance industry by creating connectivity hubs that allow all stakeholders to connect, communicate and transact business. My goal is to help their vision come to life. With so many great things in the works, some recent new hires and our product roadmap, 2020 is going to be a BIG year."

LegacyShield experienced extraordinary growth in 2019 with an increase of over 200% in annual recurring SaaS revenue in addition to introducing several unique offerings, including a proprietary life insurance product and an AI-driven estate plan. "We are just getting started," said Haley. "We hired more engineers and a highly experienced SaaS CTO, Kevin Higginbotham. Under Kevin's direction, the engineering team is close to completing LegacyShield 4.0, which is a big step in capitalizing on the tremendous opportunity to improve how insurance carriers and advisors connect with their consumers, provide recommendations and offer new products."

LegacyShield is a client-centric, B2B SaaS solution for the insurance industry. The LegacyShield platform provides various hubs enabling consumers, agents and carriers to connect, communicate and transact business. As a fully configurable platform, LegacyShield allows insurance carriers to determine the desired client experience, the services included and the functionality required.

For more information, visit www.legacyshield.com.

