LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: LTXB) (the "Company"), the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank, today announced that the Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program which permits the repurchase of up to 5% of the Company's common stock outstanding as of December 7, 2018. Repurchases under such program may occur from time to time in open market purchases or through privately negotiated transactions at the Company's discretion.

"We are pleased to announce the authorization of the share repurchase program," said Kevin Hanigan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong capital levels and solid operating results allow us to repurchase shares while continuing to invest in opportunities to drive future performance."

The amount, timing and nature of any share repurchases will be based on a variety of factors, including the trading price of the Company's common stock, applicable securities laws restrictions, regulatory approvals or limitations and market and economic factors. The repurchase program is authorized to continue through December 31, 2019 and does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares. Repurchased shares will be canceled and returned to unissued status. The repurchase program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time, at the Company's discretion. The Company intends to fund any repurchases through its consolidated earnings.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank, a commercially oriented community bank based in Plano, Texas. LegacyTexas operates 42 banking offices in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding counties. For more information, please visit www.LegacyTexasFinancialGroup.com or www.LegacyTexas.com.

This document and other filings by LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as press releases or other public or stockholder communications released by the Company, may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) statements regarding the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company, (ii) statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts and (iii) other statements identified by the words or phrases "will likely result,""are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions that are intended to identify "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from acquisition or disposition transactions might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters might be greater than expected; changes in economic conditions; legislative changes; changes in policies by regulatory agencies; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; fluctuations in the price of oil, natural gas and other commodities; competition; changes in management's business strategies; changes in the regulatory and tax environments in which the Company operates, including the impact of the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" (the "TCJA") on the Company's deferred tax asset, and the anticipated impact of the TCJA on the Company's future earnings; and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC.

The factors listed above could materially affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements.

The Company does not undertake - and specifically declines any obligation - to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made. You should refer to our periodic and current reports filed with the SEC for specific risks that could cause actual results to be significantly different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

