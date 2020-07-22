Legal & General America Hires Dawn Boitnott, Chief Underwriter & Underwriting Transformation Officer

Ms. Boitnott comes to LGA with over 20 years of underwriting experience. Throughout her career, she has been responsible for internal and external assessments of new data sources, underwriting innovations, Insurtech partnerships and market shifts.

Speaking to her new role, Ms. Boitnott shared, "I am thrilled to be a part of LGA and to have the opportunity to advance the company's priority of delivering solutions that customers need. I look forward to working with the team to drive the growth and competitiveness of LGA's underwriting strategy."

Mark Holweger, President and CEO of LGA said, "We are excited to welcome Ms. Boitnott to our LGA team. We are constantly looking for ways to transform our business and to foster digital solutions for our customers, and Ms. Boitnott enables us to do so. Her expertise and leadership will propel LGA's participation in an increasingly technology-oriented marketplace."

Prior to joining LGA, Ms. Boitnott was the vice president of underwriting at SCOR Global Life Americas for Velogica, its automated underwriting rules engine. At SCOR, she oversaw the development of underwriting rules for new data sources and increased the platform's efficiency. She also coordinated the guidance and implementation of automated and accelerated programs with multiple carriers. Before SCOR, she was a production underwriter with Shenandoah Life Insurance and AIG, where she worked with advisors to progress the sales process, foster healthy field relationships and support the shared goals of financial security.

Ms. Boitnott served on the AHOU Executive Council from 2015-2019 and holds the certifications of FALU, FLMI, ARA, and ACS. She lives in Charlotte, North Carolina with her husband Adam and their two daughters.

Notes to editors

About Legal & General America

Legal & General America is part of the worldwide Legal & General Group. For over 70 years, the Legal & General America companies have been in the business of providing financial protection through life insurance for American families. The Legal & General America companies are Banner Life Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York. With more than $62 billion in new coverage issued in 2019, LGA is ranked in the top ten of U.S. life insurers and ended 2019 with in excess of $784 billion of coverage in force with 1.3 million U.S. customers. LGA shares Legal & General's independent financial strength ratings: A+ Superior from A. M. Best and AA- Very Strong from Standard and Poor's and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.lgamerica.com.

Legal & General America life insurance and retirement products are underwritten and issued by Banner Life Insurance Company, Urbana, MD and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York, Valley Stream, NY. Banner products are distributed in 49 states and in DC. William Penn products are available exclusively in New York; Banner does not solicit business there. The Legal & General America companies are part of the worldwide Legal & General Group.

SOURCE Legal & General America (LGA)

