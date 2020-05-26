Legal & General America Welcomes Jennifer Torneden, Senior Vice President of Sales & Strategic Growth

Ms. Torneden is a seasoned insurance executive with expertise in growth strategies, collaboration and creating new capabilities in broker distribution, sales, partnerships and finance. She has a solid track record of building high performance teams and collaborating with board of directors, senior management, customers, peer executives and team stakeholders to drive alignment and execution on key business initiatives. She is driven to deliver efficiencies and results throughout the organization.

Commenting on her new role, Ms. Torneden stated, "I am very excited to join LGA and build upon the strong foundation that's already been established. I have long admired General Colin Powell, most specifically his vision on the role of leadership and importance of supporting one's team. Throughout my career, I have strived to apply this vision and look forward to bringing it with me to LGA."

Mark Holweger, President and CEO of LGA said, "We are thrilled to be welcoming Ms. Torneden to our team. Digitization, partnerships and innovation have been key tenants of our growth strategy at LGA, and Ms. Torneden is well-positioned to drive that vision forward."

In her most recent role at Aon Affinity as SVP, Head of Distribution and Sales, Ms. Torneden developed and launched an innovative growth strategy around agents and brokers to become one of Aon's fastest growing distribution channels. She also worked with insurtech partnerships to identify new capabilities, products and ways of working to disrupt how they operate today.

Prior to joining Aon, Ms. Torneden spent 16 years at Zurich Insurance in significant roles in finance, strategy, administration, product marketing and most recently as SVP, Regional Sales Director. She also worked for Arthur Andersen Consulting in Advanced Technology where she implemented a customer satisfaction process under the direction of the Executive Branch. She completed her MBA at Columbia University and her BS in finance at George Mason University.

Ms. Torneden was the winner of the 2019 Women to Watch award from Business Insurance, recipient of the 2018 Woman of the Year award from Rough Notes for promoting diversity and inclusion within the insurance industry, is a Board member for GrowthSource Academy, and involved in multiple charitable organizations. She is a speaker on industry panels at Columbia University and is a regular speaker of the Keams Global Lecture Series.

About Legal & General America

Legal & General America (LGA) is part of the worldwide Legal & General Group. For over 70 years, the Legal & General America companies have been in the business of providing financial protection through life insurance for American families. The Legal & General America companies are Banner Life Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York. With more than $58 billion in new coverage issued in 2018, LGA is ranked in the top ten of U.S. life insurers and ended 2018 with in excess of $734 billion of coverage in force with 1.3 million U.S. customers. LGA shares Legal & General's independent financial strength ratings: A+ Superior from A. M. Best and AA- Very Strong from Standard and Poor's and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.lgamerica.com.

