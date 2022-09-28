Legal Aid Programs in Broward County to Honor Belinda Keiser and Ed Zebersky During 20th Annual For the Public Good Gala Fundraiser

Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Signature Grand

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating the past, looking to the future, is the theme for the 20th Annual For the Public Good Gala fundraiser presented by Kelley Kronenberg and Justice for Kids. Legal Aid programs of Broward County will host the much-anticipated event on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Signature Grand (6900 State Road 84, Davie).

During the event, both Legal Aid Service of Broward County (LAS) and Coast to Coast Legal Aid of South Florida (CCLA) will honor two prestigious community members who have made a tremendous difference to these organizations, the cause of equal justice, and the local community. Honoree Belinda Keiser, Vice Chancellor of Community Relations and Student Advancement of Keiser University will receive the Tony Karrat Excellence in Community Service Award. Honoree Edward Zebersky, Esq., Partner at Zebersky Payne Shaw Lewenz, LLP, will receive the Honorable Thomas Lynch Excellence in Justice Award.

"It is important that we bring attention to these two diligent community leaders for advancing the very programs that serve the underprivileged and positively impact the economy in Broward County," said Brent Thompson, Executive Director of Legal Aid Service of Broward County. "As we celebrate the LAS organization's almost 50-year history in the community, we are thrilled to be looking to the future with Belinda and Ed, our legal professionals, and community leaders at large by our side."

LAS Board Chair Douglas H. Reynolds, Esq. of Tripp Scott and CCLA's Board Chair Carlos E. Sandoval, Esq. of Carlos E. Sandoval P.A. welcome all to the For the Public Good Gala fundraiser that will host more than 400 lawyers, judges, and members of the business community. Event attendees will enjoy an evening of networking, cocktails, and a seated dinner program emceed by NBC Miami's Sheli Muniz.

Proceeds from the event will enable LAS and CCLA to continue to provide free civil legal representation, advice, and education to more than 20,000 eligible clients in need, including children, seniors, veterans, homeless persons, persons living with HIV/AIDS, survivors of domestic violence and other crimes, families facing eviction, and unaccompanied immigrant minors in our communities.

"As we celebrate this year's Gala fundraiser, we will be reflecting on the last 19 years of CCLA's service of providing voices to our at-risk populations," said Lisa Goldberg, Executive Director for Coast to Coast Legal Aid of South Florida. "Without people like our honorees Belinda and Ed, our many judges, and pro bono attorneys who have truly supported our organizations, we wouldn't be able to continue providing these critically needed resources to the community."

Title sponsors include Kelley Kronenberg and Justice for Kids. Additional sponsors include: Keiser University, JM Family Enterprises Inc., Jacquelyn & Bruce Rogow, Setnor Byer Insurance & Risk, Shutts, The Law Office of Kelly D. Feig, P.A., Tripp Scott, Van Horn Law Group, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, Daszkal Bolton LLP, Florida Power & Light, GlantzLaw, GrayRobinson, P.A., Kim Vaughan Lerner, LLP, Law Office of Carlos E. Sandoval PA, Liberman Cabrera Thompson & Reitman, PLLC, MDT Marketing, Quarles & Brady LLP, Truist, Valley National Bank, Zebersky Payne Shaw Lewenz, LLP, Aleida Ors Waldman, P.A., Birnbaum, Lippman & Gregoire, PLLC, Centennial Bank, GlantzLaw Charity Fund, Kelley Legal, King Lindsey, LAN Infotech, Law Office of Diana Santa Maria, P.A., Marks & Fleischer, Moore Rabinowitz Law, Nelson Mullins, The Quackenbush Law Firm, Akerman, Associated Financial Consultants, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, Chorowski & Clary, P.A., Dentons Cohen & Grigsby P.C., Fiske & Company, Keller Landsberg PA, Lisa G. Goldberg, Haliczer Pettis & Schwamm, and Holland & Knight. Media sponsors include Daily Business Review, Encore Global, NBC 6 News, and South Florida Business & Wealth/Lifestyle Media Group.

Tickets are $150 and sponsorships are still available. For more information or to purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/ForThePublicGood2022 or call (239) 298-8130.

About Legal Aid

Legal Aid Service of Broward County is a not-for-profit law firm established in 1973. The mission is to provide high quality free civil legal advice, representation, and education to the poor of Broward County to improve the lifestyle and living conditions of the low-income community and to encourage self-sufficiency.

Coast to Coast Legal Aid of South Florida is a not-for-profit law firm established in 2003 and funded, in part, by the Legal Services Corporation. The mission is to improve the lives of low-income persons in our community through advocacy, education, representation and empowerment.

LAS (#SC-02337) and CCLA (#CH19226) are 501(c)(3) corporations registered with the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer services. A copy of the official registration and financial information may be obtained from the Division of Consumer Services by calling toll-free 1-800-435-7352 within the state or visiting www.freshfromflorida.com. Registration does not imply endorsement, approval or recommendation by the State. CCLA is a Legal Services Corporation (LSC) grantee. CCLA is required to notify donors that our funds may not be used in any manner inconsistent with the Legal Services Corporation Act or Section 504 of Public Law 104-134. The LSC Act and regulations may be viewed at www.lsc.gov. All donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

