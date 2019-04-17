Legal-Bay Announces Increased Number of Personal Injury Cases in 2019

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are preparing for a huge influx of new personal injury claims in 2019. Legal-Bay is one of the leading lawsuit funding companies in the industry, and offers a very fast approval process.

Sadly, Legal-Bay is seeing more personal injury claims than ever before. Because of this, court rulings may take longer than usual. With a wait time of anywhere from six months to three years (and beyond), it can take an exorbitant amount of time before plaintiffs receive the settlement money they have coming to them. Legal-Bay is able to arrange presettlement funding, essentially a cash advance against your pending settlement.

Plaintiffs in personal injury lawsuits including car, truck, and boat accidents, medical malpractice, and premise liability cases are filing at a rate previously not seen before. Legal-Bay has expanded their personal injury department in order to keep up.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the company's readiness, "Unfortunately, accidents do happen, and we are seeing personal injury lawsuits backlogging the courts as cases come in quicker than they are settling. Insurance companies are using the slowing of the court to try and lowball plaintiffs into taking less-than-expected settlement values. Legal-Bay remains committed to our clients that can't wait it out, but don't want to be forced into a low settlement offer, either."

If you have an active lawsuit and need legal funding, Legal-Bay may be able to assist you immediately. They urge clients who need cash now to reach out for help. To apply online, please visit: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com or call the company's toll free hotline at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay's non-recourse pre-settlement funding programs are not a lawsuit funding loan, lawsuit loans, presettlement loan, presettlement loans, pre-settlement loan, or pre-settlement loans as many clients may think. Pre-settlement funding is merely an immediate cash allowance given in advance of a plaintiff's impending monetary award. The cash advance is risk-free, as the money does not need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case.

