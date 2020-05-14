Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Announces Funding on Boy Scout and Clergy Sex Abuse Cases Despite Bankruptcy Filings

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, the Lawsuit Settlement Funding Company, announced their commitment to helping victims of sexual abuse even as many defendants such as the Boy Scouts of America and Catholic Archdioceses across the country file for bankruptcy or fight statute-of-limitation laws.

Legal-Bay has been a leader in funding many of these cases even while most companies have stopped funding due to defendants claiming bankruptcy. Recently, statute-of-limitation issues in places like California, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania have been extended. This has created a whole new wave of filings, but has also made negotiations and obtaining fair settlements more difficult.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the clergy settlement funding market, "Unfortunately, we've seen these cases for many years, however, the new cases have created a lot of uncertainty where many of our clients have been turned down for funding. At Legal-Bay we understand the complexities of each unique litigation, and do our best to help victims in this time of need pay their bills and live with dignity until they receive justice."

Legal-Bay has funded many Archdiocese of New York and Boy Scouts of America sexual abuse cases throughout the country, as well as sexual harassment in the work place, prison rape or abuse, discrimination cases, police brutality, wrongful imprisonment, wrongful termination, and all car and truck accident and personal injury cases. Legal-Bay's fast-track approval process can have you approved in one day, and funding within 48 hours of your initial application.

Legal-Bay's programs are non-recourse lawsuit cash advances, also known as case funding, which means no risk, as you only repay the settlement advance if you win your case. None of the programs should be considered to be a lawsuit loan, lawsuit loans, settlement loans, settlement loan, pre-settlement loans, or a pre-settlement loan.

