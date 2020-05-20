Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Announces Johnson & Johnson to stop U.S. Sales of Generational Baby Powder Product

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, the Lawsuit Settlement Funding Company, reports that Johnson & Johnson has finally removed their talcum-based baby powder from their sales line. The flagship product has been the target of numerous lawsuits in recent years, with claimants alleging that the product is directly responsible for their ovarian cancer.

While Johnson & Johnson has denied such accusations, the company has long been aware of the research tying a health risk to their talcum-based baby powder. Several studies dating back to the 1970s have concluded that talc particles increase a woman's risk of ovarian cancer, and evidence suggests that J&J has been intentionally concealing the results for decades.

In February, a New Jersey jury awarded $750 million in damages to four plaintiffs. The judge later reduced the payout to $186MM, but J&J still has over 18,000 lawsuits yet to face. The litigation could be expected to cost the manufacturing giant as much as $10 billion.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "We have been actively monitoring this landmark case for over five years, and we're happy to see Johnson & Johnson has finally taken the big step to remove this product from U.S. shelves. This announcement looks to be the start of some long-awaited vindication for the many women who've suffered ovarian cancer at the hands of their baby powder brand."

