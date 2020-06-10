Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Now Accepting Minnesota Cash Advance Applications

MINNEAPOLIS, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are accepting applications for settlement funding to all Minnesota residents that have a pending lawsuit and need cash now. The Minneapolis and St. Paul areas have been hit the hardest over the last few weeks, where unemployment has soared.

Legal-Bay is reporting that the Minnesota Supreme Court has held that a litigation funder contract was indeed enforceable and not contrary to public policy.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "We are ecstatic to immediately begin funding to residents in the great State of Minnesota, who've been hit as hard as New York and California. The court also acknowledged that the view on commercial litigation funding has changed drastically over the years. Such rhetoric is music to the ears for so many people waiting for their cases to settle and who need an immediate cash advance."

If you would like to explore how to receive a cash advance from your anticipated settlement, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

Legal-Bay is a leader of police brutality and wrongful conviction cases throughout the country, as well as most personal injury and commercial litigation suits, including car and truck accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death, 3M, Hernia Mesh, IVC Filters, Roundup, Essure, premise liability, judgement or verdict on appeal, appellate funding, commercial case funding, portfolio loans, whistleblower, copyright or patent infringement, and more.

If you'd like to apply, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by 24 hours a day.

Legal Bay reviews have shown that they are a great lawsuit funding company to work with. Funding for lawsuits, commonly referred to by plaintiffs as pre settlement loans or case funding, are always risk-free. You only repay if you win your case, and there are never any upfront fees or credit checks. Many plaintiffs refer to these services as loans for lawsuit or loan on lawsuit, but the non-recourse cash advance is not a lawsuit loan, lawsuit loans, loans for settlement, or presettlement loans.

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC