Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Put Major Focus on Wrongful Conviction Cases throughout Country

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, the Lawsuit Settlement Funding Company, announced their commitment to providing loans for lawsuit funding for victims of wrongful imprisonment and prosecutorial misconduct. Our country's prison population currently stands at over two million. Legal-Bay's research indicates that up to 3% are presently serving time for crimes they didn't commit. Sadly, most of these unjustly incarcerated people will never get the chance to prove their innocence, and will spend irreplaceable, lost years behind bars – even life in prison.

Compounding the problem is that there are simply too many questionable cases and too little resources to investigate them all. Human rights groups such as The Innocence Project have stepped up to try and rectify the situation. In the 25 years since their inception, this organization alone has been responsible for over 2000 exonerations, including over 200 innocent prisoners who were on death row. But even with so many successes under their belt, their figures don't even begin to address the potential fifty thousand innocent people who could still be serving time for crimes they did not commit.

Many of the exonerated victims have gone back to the courts—as plaintiffs this time—to seek justice for their unjust incarceration. Aside from wrongful imprisonment, many plaintiffs claim police brutality, false arrest, excessive force, torture, and coerced confessions. These actions by many well-known detectives in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago have been high profile cases which have caused physical as well as lasting psychological harm. The faulted prison systems and cities that hosted them have already been forced to pay countless millions in damages with many more cases yet to be heard.

Chris Janish, CEO commented, "We are entering an unprecedented time of criminal justice reform. The original framers of our great Constitution had one goal in mind and that was to protect the innocent, and as a country we have failed. Too many times we have seen gross negligence by judges, prosecutors, and detectives to destroy so many lives and families for their personal goals and agendas to convict. Some formerly-incarcerated individuals have even lost their right to vote. As a company, we see a great need and market to help these released prisoners get back on their feet as they integrate into society. Our expertise in the area of lawsuit funding enables us to get fast approvals and the largest pre-settlement cash advance values in the legal funding industry."

If you or a loved one require an immediate cash advance pre-settlement loan from your wrongful imprisonment lawsuit, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405.

According to The Innocence Project, it is estimated that 1% of the current US prison population, or approximately 20,000 people, are falsely convicted every year. As it is an election year, we'd be remiss in our reporting if we didn't mention the candidates' stances on the matter.

In 2018, President Trump teamed up with prison reform activist Kim Kardashian to secure the commutation of Alice Marie Johnson, who served 21 years for a nonviolent drug offense. Ms. Kardashian is still in touch with members of the president's cabinet in the hopes that future collaborations will yield similar results.

Joe Biden has focused his attentions toward the source of the problem, committing to reform the justice system altogether. The current structure fosters racial disparity in regards to policing and prisons, and Vice President Biden believes the SAFE Justice Act lain out on his website is a good start to usher in a new era of fairer judicial practices.

Here are some recent high-profile litigations from across the country that Legal-Bay has funded in small or large part:

NEW YORK:

The name "Scarcella" is frequently heard when discussing any number of wrongful imprisonment cases in New York City. In the past five years, over seventy of the detective's cases from the 80s and 90s have made their way back to the Brooklyn DA's office. Thirteen prior inmates—who have spent a combined 245 years behind bars—have had their convictions overturned. New York has already paid out over $50 million in settlements to eight of the claimants, citing tainted evidence, misleading testimony, or forced confessions. Many additional lawsuits are pending.

ILLINOIS:

The City of Chicago alone has paid out over $45 million in settlements to a handful of former inmates who say they were beaten into providing false confessions by police detectives. A mountain of evidence shows that former Chicago Police commander, Jon Burge, and his crew of shady fellow officers have concealed evidence and used torture to coax suspects into incriminating themselves. Numerous convictions and incarcerations were achieved based on Burge's coerced confessions which were later ruled to be falsely acquired. Almost all of the victims were black men and almost all were convicted at a young age.

A special commission was put in place to address the plethora of wrongful imprisonment cases. The Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission (TIRC) is currently backlogged with over 500 pending cases and is only able to investigate and resolve sixteen per year. Burge's case was one of them. He has already been convicted of perjury, and is currently serving a four-and-a-half year sentence in federal prison.

CALIFORNIA:

The state of California leads the nation in exonerations of wrongfully convicted individuals. According to a 2018 report from the National Registry for Exonerations, over 2000 former inmates have been vindicated since 1989. It's only a small triumph considering that particular group spent a combined total of 20,000 years in prison for crimes they didn't commit—an average of almost nine years per person.

A new bill (SB 938) has recently passed which provides an easier path for wrongfully convicted people to seek damages. For the almost 700 people who have already chosen to pursue lawsuits, the state of California has since rewarded $300 million in payouts.

Legal-Bay is currently funding loans for settlements in the following cases: wrongful incarceration, wrongful imprisonment, wrongful conviction, prosecutorial misconduct, police brutality, false arrest, excessive force, and prison rape or assault. Please visit the company's website HERE for more information on how Legal-Bay can help you out with a lawsuit loan during this difficult time.

Legal-Bay has been a leader in providing pre-settlement money for many of these cases as well as all personal injury and commercial litigation cases. While Legal-Bay offers loans on settlement amounts based on a plaintiff's anticipated payout at the end of their trial, the amount of financial compensation awarded by the courts will depend on the type of claim made or in front of a jury.

Legal-Bay Lawsuit Settlement Funding is an advocate for victims involved in wrongful imprisonment cases, and is committed to helping victims acquire loans for lawsuits. Any pre settlement loan received is risk-free since the lawsuit loans only need to be repaid if the plaintiff wins their case.

Legal-Bay's programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse cash funding—sometimes referred to as loan on lawsuit or loan for settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. So, while this article sometimes mentions terms like "lawsuit loans" or "loan settlement," the correct terminology is actually "pre-settlement lawsuit funding." The reason being that a "lawsuit loan" isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Web: http://www.legal-bay.com

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC

Related Links

http://www.legal-bay.com

