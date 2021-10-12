Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Reports Increase in Applications for Uber and Lyft Accident Claims

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced an increase in Uber and Lyft accidents. Now that people are out and about once again, ridesharing services are back in demand. Unfortunately, however, more people on the road means more accidents.

Uber and Lyft drivers who find themselves on unfamiliar roads may be distracted by GPS, leading to collisions. Plaintiffs in these accidents seek restitution for the harm done to their vehicles or physical person, whether as a passenger in an Uber or a fellow driver hit by one.

Most states require commercial insurance for Uber and Lyft drivers to operate, and passengers are usually covered by these policies even when their driver isn't at fault. As a result, ridesharing lawsuits have reached an all-time high.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, says, "As America opens up and people resume their social lives, the need for ridesharing companies has increased. Unfortunately, with more people on the road, more accidents are happening every day. Additionally, Covid has slowed the courts so dramatically that clients have to wait a long time before their cases resolve."

Legal-Bay is considered one of the best lawsuit funding companies on Uber and Lyft cases. They're able to approve these cases within 24-hours from receiving case documents, and stand ready to provide needed cash funding immediately for those that are injured. In order to qualify you must have a lawyer. If you do not yet have a lawyer, Legal-Bay works with law firms in New York, New Jersey, California, Texas, and Florida for anyone needing legal assistance.

If you are a plaintiff with an active Uber lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending settlement, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay's settlement loan programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit loans are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply right now, please visit the company's website HERE or call toll-free: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

