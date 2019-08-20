Legal-Bay Opens Nationwide Commercial Litigation Funding Division

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, the Lawsuit Settlement Funding Company, announced that they have launched a new lawsuit finance division for commercial litigation, lawsuit loans or advances, and attorney loans for law firms. Commercial litigation cases can be extremely complex and require expansive resources for both plaintiffs and law firms to fight. Legal-Bay feels this is an under-served market and plans to build a new division to accommodate the needs in the market.

Commercial litigation loans were created to assist plaintiffs level the playing field against deeper pocket defendants, who can simply outspend them and make winning a case more difficult. Legal-Bay's experience involving complex litigation will give hope to plaintiffs and middle market law firms that resources are available to prosecute a successful claim.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "We are exciting to be expanding from our traditional personal injury and mass tort litigation to much larger commercial litigation involving complex cases that need large funding amounts. Typically, these cases have minimum requests of anywhere from $100K to $20MM and take more time to evaluate, and our network of experienced underwriters and investment bankers are eager to begin funding. We believe this is a service that will aid many plaintiffs and law firms in their quest for justice."

Legal-Bay has outlined a nationwide network of outside consultants and strategic partners to properly service their clients. Their network involves organizations from New York NY, New Jersey NJ, Texas TX, Florida FL, Arizona AZ, Nevada NV, California CA, Illinois IL, Minnesota MN, Pennsylvania PA, and Connecticut CT.

Legal-Bay currently funds car accidents, personal injury cases, wrongful termination, medical malpractice, clergy sex abuse, discrimination, trips and slip and fall cases, mass tort litigations and many commercial litigation cases. However, the commercial litigation funding division will focus on larger commercial litigation cases or products such as: Whistleblower or Qui Tam Cases, Breach of Contract, Executive Wrongful Termination Cases, Judgment or Verdict on Appeal Cases, Attorney or Law Firm Loans or Financing of Case Costs up to $20MM, Intellectual Property Cases, Estate or Partnership Unwinds, Franchise Protection, Franchise Protection, Security Fraud or Finra Arbitration Cases, Real Estate Cases, Partnership Fraud, Insurance Bad Faith Claims, Patent or Copyright Infringement Cases, Hospital or Surgery Medical Malpractice, Wrongful Death, and any large civil lawsuits where the plaintiffs have already filed complaints.

Legal-Bay has now secured additional funding capital for these and other types of commercial litigation cases, and encourages plaintiffs or law firms that have been denied funding in the past not to be discouraged about applying with Legal-Bay.

Most of Legal-Bay's commercial litigation funding programs are non-recourse lawsuit cash advances, also known as case funding. None of the programs should be considered to be a lawsuit loan, lawsuit loans, pre-settlement loans or a pre settlement loan; however each funding amount is different and traditional lawsuit loan terms may apply depending on the type of funding and jurisdiction.

