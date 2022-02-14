Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Announces Newly Dismissed Cases in New York Due to Wrongful Conviction

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, the Pre-settlement Funding Company, announced their commitment to providing lawsuit loan funding for victims of wrongful imprisonment and prosecutorial misconduct. Due to an abundance of recently overturned convictions in New York, Legal-Bay expects to see an uptick in wrongful incarceration filings.

In a Bronx courtroom last week, felony charges were dropped for over 100 defendants whose cases relied on testimony offered by a former narcotics detective. The ex-cop's credibility was brought into question when video evidence showed he lied about witnessing numerous drug deals that had never taken place, leading authorities to review hundreds more convictions directly attributed to his testimony. Dozens of these cases have already been thrown out in Manhattan and Brooklyn, leading multiple criminal counts of perjury and official misconduct to be brought against the discredited detective. A not guilty plea was submitted for all charges, and the case is currently awaiting trial in Manhattan's Supreme Court.

The Bronx situation is merely the latest in a smattering of similar rulings in New York City showing how crooked cops and a problematic justice system can land innocent people behind bars. Many of the exonerated victims are returning to the courts—as plaintiffs this time—to seek justice for the time they've lost behind bars.

Three New York City detectives saw dozens of their convictions overturned last month. The district attorney's office was successful in its plea to have numerous cases tossed off the docket, as they relied heavily on false evidence provided by the now ex-detectives, including outright fabricated testimony. All three have since been convicted of multiple crimes of official misconduct including sexual assault and perjury.

Similarly, the trials of a former Brooklyn detective are brought to mind. Over the past five years, more than seventy of the detective's cases from the 80s and 90s have made their way back to the Brooklyn DA's office. Some of these prior inmates have already had their convictions overturned. New York has paid out over $50 million in settlements to a handful of the claimants, citing wrongful imprisonment due to tainted evidence, misleading testimony, or forced and/or fabricated confessions. Various subsequent cases involving the ex-cop have since been thrown out or had their convictions overturned, and many more are pending.

