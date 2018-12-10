Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Company Braces For Busy Holiday Season

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the Pre-Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they have extra staff preparing for the busy Christmas season, when clients looking for pre-settlement lawsuit funding picks up. Legal-Bay is one of the leading lawsuit funding companies in the industry, and they have a fast approval process.

If you have an active lawsuit and need legal funding, Legal-Bay may be able to assist you immediately. Their pre-settlement funding programs are not a lawsuit loan or lawsuit loans as many clients may think; funds do not need to be paid back if the case is lost.

This situation is particularly valuable for people in need of extra money for holiday shopping or travel-related expenses, especially in light of the recent wildfires in California, leaving unemployed residents even more strapped for cash as they rebuild their homes and their lives. Legal-Bay is happy to help answer the question, "How am I going to pay for Christmas?"

Legal-Bay urges clients who need cash now not to wait until the last minute. Apply online at: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com or call the company's toll free hotline at 877.571.0405.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the company's readiness, "We have years of experience in handling large volumes of legal funding for lawsuits over the holiday season, we strive to ensure that none of our clients are left in the cold. At this time of year, cash gets tight for everyone, and many of our clients expected their cases to be settled by now. Our pre-settlement funding is here to help anyone in need."

Legal-Bay focuses great customer service this time of year when everyone is in a rush. Car and semi truck accidents cases are typically approved within 24 hours. However, Legal-Bay handles all cases including personal injury, slip and falls, premise liability, medical malpractice, construction accidents, plus wrongful termination, discrimination, and sexual harassment, along with many others.

The non-recourse cash advance is not a lawsuit funding loan, lawsuit loans, pre-settlement loan, pre settlement loans, pre-settlement loan, or pre-settlement loans. To apply right now, go to the company's website at: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com or call the company toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

