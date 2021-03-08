Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding Continues Support for Childhood Sex Abuse Cases

CONCORD, N.H., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier pre settlement funding company, announces their support in all sexual abuse cases across the country, including a recent USA Today exposé regarding the Youth Development Center in Manchester, a New Hampshire detention facility.

Three dozen adults have filed suit against the facility, alleging they were abused when they spent time there as children ages 7 to 18. Since the filing, many additional plaintiffs have spoken up about their own abuse. 150 staffers are facing accusations of physically or sexually abusing more than 200 children over the span of six decades. The lawsuit alleges that some supervisors were directly responsible for the abuse while other employees turned a blind eye. To allow time for more victims to come forward, the state has been granted several extensions for the lawsuit.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented on the case and the issues of child sex abuse the country faces: "We have been an advocate and funding support for many sexual abuse cases throughout the country as victims seek justice. However, the allegations in the New Hampshire case outlined in USA Today piece are some of the most horrific we have seen in this industry. The time has come for our political leaders to focus on the root of this problem and protect the young children that are left in vulnerable positions to no fault of their own. Our company applauds the victims that have had the strength to come forward and the legal teams that have fought so hard on their behalf."

Although some individuals have been charged criminally in multiple litigations, the NH defendants continue to defend liability in the civil suits being brought, says Legal-Bay. Legal-Bay has continued to advance funds to plaintiffs in all of the national litigations as victims need money to pay bills while the cases go through the court system. At this point, settlement values are unknown. In fact, most of the sex abuse litigations nationwide have no guarantee of recovery at all at this time.

If you are a lawyer or plaintiff involved in an active childhood sexual abuse or clergy abuse lawsuit and need an immediate cash advance against an impending lawsuit settlement

Legal-Bay's loan settlement programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

To apply right now for a settlement loan program

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC