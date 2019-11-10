Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Focusing On Faulty IVC Filter Potential Settlements

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they continue to see a large volume of IVC patients needing cash advances and expect to see payouts throughout 2020. Top IVC filter manufacturers have recently lost bellwether trials, and Legal-Bay believes this could signal a shift toward settling cases sooner than expected.

IVC filters are devices which inhibit blood clots in patients, preventing pulmonary embolisms. 80% of the filters sold are put out by C.R. Bard and Cook, and recent litigation shows that many of these devices are proving defective by juries. Plaintiffs claim they are dealing with perforations, shifting after implantation, filter fractures, and general ineffectiveness.

Cook specifically has already lost a major trial when an Indianapolis jury awarded $3 million to a woman who suffered a cardiac injury from her faulty IVC filter. And with mass tort State Court filings in Florida, Pennsylvania, and California, many more bellwether trials are slated to occur.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay commented, "We're seeing a lot of applications on IVC cases needing lawsuit cash as the trials and talks of settlements with Bard and Cook get closer. However, there are no assurances that Bard or Cook will settle their claims or what the settlement values will be. Regardless, we continue to try and aid plaintiffs who have suffered injuries from these cases."

