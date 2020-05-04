Legal-Bay Pre-Settlement Funding to Expand Popular Feed or Fund Coronavirus Relief Program Throughout May

CALDWELL, N.J., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the nation's leading lawsuit settlement funding company, announced today that they will be continuing their popular "Feed or Fund" program throughout the month of May.

Because COVID-19 has forced numerous businesses to close, unprecedented numbers of people are suddenly unemployed. Families are finding it hard to make ends meet, and Legal-Bay is working hard to approve legal funding applications to get people their settlement cash immediately. And now with the extended "Feed or Fund" program, there's even more incentive to apply for a lawsuit settlement loan.

Any clients that apply and are denied will be eligible to receive a $60 gift card to feed their family in this time of need. But if your case is approved for funding, then Legal-Bay will proceed to fund you and you will not be eligible for the coronavirus relief gift card.

To learn more, please view our CEO's message about the "Feed or Fund" promotion on YouTube by clicking HERE.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay commented, "It is distressing to see this pandemic extending even further into spring. Having to deal with unemployment or illness due to Covid-19 is unimaginably difficult, and people are still trying to figure out how they'll manages their expenses. After seeing the long lines at food banks, Legal-Bay has decided to extend our 'feed or fund' donation to help people in any small way we can during this scary time."

Legal-Bay accepts funding applications on almost all lawsuits. Truck and car accidents, discrimination or wrongful termination, police brutality, labor law or construction accidents, medical malpractice, sexual harassment and abuse, personal injury, premise liability, verdict on appeal cases, commercial litigation, wrongful death, Hernia Mesh, IVC Filters, Round Up, Essure, and more.

Disclaimer - Legal-Bay's funding programs are not a lawsuit loan, lawsuit loans, settlement loan, or settlement loans. The cash advances are non-recourse, which means if you lose your case, you won't be expected to repay any money.

