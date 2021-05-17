Legal-Bay Reports Class Action Filings in Peloton Treadmill Defaults

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, reports an update in the lawsuit filings against exercise equipment company, Peloton. Class-action suits have been filed in courts of both the Northern District of California and Eastern District of New York; as a result a recall has been initiated on the Tread+ model treadmill.

Peloton's exercise machine is allegedly responsible for accidents involving pets and children. The high-end treadmill company is being accused of fraudulent advertising, as the images in their media and print ads show young children near the machines, indicating the product was safe for use around them. However, according to the lawsuits, pets and children can easily be trapped underneath the treads causing injury, and in one case, even death.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "We are deeply concerned with the injuries that the Peloton treadmill can cause. As a result of the recent recall, Legal-Bay is actively considering cash advances for plaintiffs on select cases at this time."

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC