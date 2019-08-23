Legal-Bay Settlement Funding Announces Renewed Funding Options for Victims of Clergy Sexual Abuse in Light of Extended Filing Deadline

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Lawsuit Pre Settlement Funding Company, reports a win today for the victims of child sexual abuse at the hands of clergy members. After years of fighting, Governor Phil Murphy signed a law that offers victims of abuse the ability to sue their abusers up until they turn 55, or within seven years of their realization that the abuse caused them harm.

Additionally, victims formerly excluded by the previous statute of limitations now have two years to file lawsuits seeking damages from the churches and dioceses that covered up the abuse. The bill will go into effect on December 1, 2019.

If you or a loved one require an immediate cash advance from your clergy or Catholic church sexual abuse case, please visit the company's website: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com or call: 877.571.0405

Chris Janish, CEO, commented on the company's focus of assisting plaintiffs in similar situations, "Unfortunately, we have seen so many of these horrific cases in New York and New Jersey where someone in a position of trust is criminally charged with a sex crime against a minor. It's important for our company to inform the public of their options in order to protect innocent children as well as support adult victims of sexual abuse looking to receive monetary compensation for their childhood trauma."

Legal-Bay is an advocate for victims of sexual abuse across the country, and is well-versed in clergy abuse litigation, especially in situations where Catholic churches have filed for bankruptcy to limit their payouts. Even in those cases, the pre settlement cash company was able to provide a lawsuit cash advance to victims across the country, including NY and NJ.

If you have already filed a clergy or Catholic church sexual abuse lawsuit, you can apply for presettlement funding at: http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com or call: 877.571.0405

Legal-Bay's programs are non-recourse lawsuit cash advances, also known as case funding, which means you only repay the settlement advance if you win your case. None of the programs should be considered to be a lawsuit loan, lawsuit loans, settlement loans, settlement loan, pre-settlement loans, or a pre-settlement loan.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal-Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

SOURCE Legal-Bay LLC

