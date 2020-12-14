Legal-Bay's Pre-Settlement Funding Gift Card Promotion Ends This Friday

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay LLC, The Pre-Settlement Funding Company, has garnered a very positive reception to their unprecedented holiday offer. Throughout December, clients that applied for a lawsuit cash advance are set to receive a complimentary gift card to use for their Christmas or Hanukkah shopping. The legal funding company has made this offer before, but it's the first time that all applicants are receiving a free gift. Time is running out, however. This is the last week to get your hands on some free holiday cash because the promo ends Friday.

If you need an immediate cash advance lawsuit loan, please visit Legal-Bay HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Chris Janish, CEO, commented, "As we reach the end of this difficult year, Legal-Bay is trying to close out 2020 on a high note. As usual, we've donated to numerous causes throughout the year, but we're excited to extend our philanthropy to our very own clients. Our gift card promo is available to any individuals who apply, even if they're denied funding. It is this level of personalized dedication to our clients that sets us apart from other companies in the industry."

To be eligible for the free gift-card, plaintiffs must fill out an application and submit all legal documents no later than close-of-business on Friday, Dec. 18. Gift cards will be sent electronically to all eligible parties by Dec. 24.

If you have a pending lawsuit but need cash now, please visit us HERE or call toll-free at: 877.571.0405 where agents are standing by.

Legal-Bay is one of the market's premier funders. If you've previously been denied by other funding companies, you will want to give Legal-Bay a try. More often than not, they'll be able to refinance your rate at a lower cost than other funders, with an added bonus of getting you more money.

Legal-Bay's loan settlement programs provide immediate cash prior to a lawsuit's resolution. Pre settlement funding—sometimes referred to as a loan on lawsuit or loan for settlement—is risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loans aren't really loans, but rather a cash advance.

Source: Legal-Bay, LLC

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Website: www.Legal-Bay.com

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC

