Legal Cannabis Market to Record 21.39% CAGR from 2021 to 2025 | Rising Number of Countries Decriminalizing and Legalizing Cannabis to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing cannabis and the health benefits of medical cannabis are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as lack of funding and investment will challenge market growth.

The legal cannabis market report is segmented by product (medical cannabis and recreational cannabis) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 89% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for legal cannabis in North America.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.



Bhang Corp.



Cannoid LLC



Canopy Growth Corp.



Cronos Group Inc.

Legal Cannabis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.39% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 34.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 89% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bhang Corp., Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tilray Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

