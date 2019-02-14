Legal Fireside Chat Brings Attorneys to Debate Securities at KoreSummit Miami

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the KoreSummit New York, KoreConX will bring even more experts to Miami on the second stop of the KoreSummit Global Tour. One of the main topics at the event will be the regulation involved in the issuance of a fully-compliant security token.

The same format used in New York will be used in Miami. Instead of each speaker presenting alone, the idea is to have conversations in a fireside chat format, in which ideas can be exchanged and the public can benefit from the conversation.

The event will count on seven attorneys with extensive knowledge on both securities and tokenization that will be sharing their insights with the audience. The guests will be able to attend two fireside chats on the topic. The first one will address the American regulation regarding securities, decisions implemented by the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission), as well as Reg A+, Reg D, and Reg CF. Drew Hinkes, General Counsel at Athena Blockchain will lead the conversation. The panelists include Greg Strong, attorney at DLx Law LLP, Robin Sosnow, Principal at Jobs Act Lawyer and Simon Riveles, managing partner at the Digital Securities Law Group.

The second fireside chat will be dedicated to cross border transactions specifically involving companies raising capital. The discussion will be focused on how offerings differ when parties outside of the USA are involved. The panelists will be Anessa Santos, managing attorney at Intellilaw, Douglas Park, managing partner at Park & Dibadj LLP and Rajeev Dewan, partner at McMillan LLP.

"We carefully selected the attorneys who will be speaking at the event, and we couldn't have got to a better group," said Oscar Jofre, Co-Founder & CEO at KoreConX. "Each one of the speakers can provide valuable insights into the complex regulation surrounding Security Tokens in the US and globally."

The KoreSummit Miami will bring more than 30 speakers in an invitation-only, educational event broken down by all things pre, during and post tokenization. The goal is to bring together top thought-leaders in securities law, capital markets, secondary markets, investor relations, compliance, and marketing in the private company sector.

More information regarding the event, including agenda, can be found at https://www.koresummit.io.

Click here to apply for a complimentary pass.

About KoreConX

KoreConX is the world's first highly-secure permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully-compliant tokenized securities worldwide.

To ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, the KoreConX all-in-one, AI-based blockchain platform manages the full lifecycle of tokenized securities including the issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions, and custodianship. KoreConX connects companies to the capital markets and secondary markets facilitating access to capital and liquidity for private investors.

KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform for private companies to manage their capital market activity and stakeholder communications. Removing the burden of fragmented systems and inefficient tools across multiple vendors, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, investors and broker/dealers. Leveraged for investor relations and fundraising, private companies can share and manage corporate records and investments including portfolio management, capitalization table management, virtual minute book, security registers, transfer agent services and virtual deal rooms for raising capital.

www.KoreConX.io

