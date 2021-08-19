Legal Guide Recognizes Ward, Smith & Hill Trial Lawyers Among Best in Nation

LONGVIEW, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National legal guide The Best Lawyers in America has recognized six Ward, Smith & Hill attorneys in its 2022 listing for their intellectual property, patent and personal injury litigation work.

Best Lawyers is the oldest and one of the most prestigious peer review legal guides in the nation, selecting honorees based on nominations and input from lawyers in the same practice areas and geographic regions. For a complete list of the 2022 Best Lawyers, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com.

Ward, Smith & Hill founder Johnny Ward has earned Best Lawyers honors since 2016 for his work in intellectual property litigation. Name partner Wesley Hill and Of Counsel T. John Ward also earned the same recognition, with Mr. Hill receiving additional honors for his work in patent law.

Name partner Bruce A. Smith earned placement for his representation of clients in personal injury litigation on both the plaintiff and defense sides.

Partner Charles "Chad" Everingham IV received honors for his intellectual property litigation and patent litigation work, and partner Claire Abernathy Henry also was recognized for patent litigation.

In addition, partner Andrea L. Fair made the Best Lawyers: "Ones to Watch" list for the second year for intellectual property litigation. That designation recognizes midcareer attorneys who have been in practice typically for five to nine years and who exemplify outstanding professional excellence in their practice. For the full list of Best Lawyers and Ones to Watch honorees, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

Known for high-stakes intellectual property trials, the firm successfully served as local counsel on a team that secured a $502.8 million patent infringement win against Apple Inc. for infringing on VirnetX's patents. The firm also helped secure a $62.7 million award for Solas OLED Ltd. against Samsung Display Company Ltd. over infringement of screen display patents in Samsung Galaxy phones.

Longview, Texas-based Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC, has tried more than 350 cases to verdict, earning a national reputation in high-stakes disputes involving complex commercial litigation, intellectual property law, oil and gas matters, bad faith insurance claims, and serious personal injury claims. The firm frequently assists lawyers nationwide in complex cases before Texas juries. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.wsfirm.com.

