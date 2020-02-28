Legal Innovators Continues its Talent Acquisition Momentum -- Five of the Top 25 Law Schools and Several Other Leading U.S. Schools Added as Partners

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Legal Innovators announced partnerships with several top law schools, including five of US News and World Report's top 25 law schools: New York University School of Law, University of Virginia School of Law, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, Vanderbilt University Law School, and Boston University School of Law.

Three regionally strong law schools were also added: University of Connecticut School of Law, University of Houston School of Law, and New York Law School. Legal Innovators is now partnered with 11 schools including the three that bolstered the company's launch in 2019: Georgetown University Law Center, the George Washington University Law School, and Howard University School of Law.

"These relationships are part of our growth and recruitment strategy to meet the demand for skilled junior lawyers in D.C., New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and beyond," Legal Innovators CEO and Co-Founder Bryan Parker said. "Strong relationships with law schools help us recruit the best talent, including those from diverse backgrounds."

The Legal Innovators model creates a win-win-win for law schools, junior legal professionals, and employers.

"After reading about Legal Innovators in The American Lawyer and speaking with Susan Fine at George Washington University, we reached out to their CEO, Bryan Parker and determined that the company could be a good fit for our students. Legal Innovators offers a new approach to entry into Big Law, as well as an extensive training and mentoring program. In addition, the company shares our commitment to diversity and inclusion," said Elizabeth Workman, Assistant Dean, Office of Career Services, Vanderbilt School of Law. "We are excited to work with them."

Once law school graduates are hired by Legal Innovators, they receive ongoing training and mentorship from leaders in the law, as well as placements with top employers.

The company's model eliminates much of the cost associated with the hiring and development of junior legal talent, which typically results in push back from clients.

The company welcomes inquiries from law schools, firms, and corporations, as well as students and recent graduates who are interested in joining its 2020 class this fall.

About Legal Innovators

Legal Innovators transforms how law firms and corporate legal departments approach the recruitment, hiring, pricing, diversity, and inclusion of today's junior legal talent. To learn more contact Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Erdmann at heidi@legal-innovators.com or 617-320-6676.

SOURCE Legal Innovators

Related Links

https://www.legal-innovators.com/

