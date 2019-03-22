Legal Sea Foods partners with CP Foods on premium products

Sharing the same view, Mr. Roger Berkowitz, CEO of Legal Sea Foods, and Dr. Sujint Thammasart, COO (Aquaculture Business Unit) of CP Foods, said it is a proud moment for both companies to jointly introduce premium quality seafood, under the Legal Sea Foods brand, to North American consumers. Within the partnership, CP Foods will produce numerous fresh frozen and high quality items with shrimp sourced from its biosecure aquaculture farms. The products were distributed under the Legal Sea Foods brand, and launched at the Seafood Expo North America and Seafood Processing North America or Boston Seafood Show 2019, the largest Seafood exposition in North America, during March 17 - 19, 2019. It is the main venue where thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the three-day exposition to meet, network and do business. Attending buyers represent importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and other retail and foodservice companies. Both companies share similar values in delivering the freshest and highest quality seafoods from responsible supply chains. "Legal Sea Foods has a long history of serving premium seafood to its more than 7 million restaurant customers annually, a success which is rooted in our fundamental belief in food safety and quality," said Mr. Berkowitz. "All of our shrimp are raised in closed system, environment-friendly farms and are fed with feed utilizing fishmeal certified by the Global Standard for Responsible Supply (IFFO RS). Our shrimp feed, seeds, farms and processing plants are recognized as best-in-class within the aquaculture industry, while Legal Sea Foods is the number one seafood brand in America. This makes for a very synergistic partnership," said Mr.Thammasart.

About Legal Sea Foods

Established in 1950, Legal Sea Foods is an upscale American restaurant chain. The current company headquarters is located in Boston. The group operates 37 restaurants, serving over 7 million customers annually. In addition to running a retail products division, Legal Sea Foods also operates an online fish market and ships fresh fish across the United States.



The company implements the highest standards for quality, sanitation and safety at every step -- from purchase, to processing, to shipping and finally, to preparation in the restaurants.



About CP Foods

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CP Foods) is a global and integrated agro-industrial and food company, delivering high-quality products from operations situated in 17 countries, with 4 billion consumers combined.



The company operates its business on the principle of "Corporate Social Responsibility Towards Sustainability" under 3 pillars - Food Security, Self-Sufficient Society and Balance of Nature," which supports the UN Global Compact principles and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



CP Foods is a leading shrimp farmer, processor and exporter, utilizing modern technologies throughout its operations. It offers fresh seafood products from a responsible supply chain, certified by international organizations.



The company is also a proud member of global organizations, such as the UN Global Compact, SEABOS, GSSI, and Seafood Task Force, driving sustainable and positive changes across the world.



As a result of its sustainability initiatives, the company is currently listed in a number of notable indices, such as the DJSI Emerging Markets, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index, and the Stock Exchange of Thailand's SET 50.



