Legal services Market Size Worth $1,196.01 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global legal services market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,196.01 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing use of latest technologies in offering legal services is expected to drive the market growth. A strong emphasis on ensuring transparency in the relationship with clients is also expected to drive the growth of the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

The corporate segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as disputes over organizational audits, discrimination & harassment of employees, copyright violation, and patent infringement continue to rise

The private practicing attorneys segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the increased opportunities for attorneys in large enterprises as well as small- & mid-sized enterprises

Law firms are changing their hiring patterns in line with the evolving requirements of the clients

Law firms are collaborating with professional service providers to offer unified multi-disciplinary services to their clients

Read 115 page market research report, "Legal Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services (Taxation, Real Estate, Litigation, Bankruptcy, Labor/Employment, Corporate), By Firm Size, By Provider, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Law firms are increasingly adopting chatbots to aid in optimizing the work process and save time and costs for themselves as well as their clients. Chatbots can help law firms in digitizing the information and searching for lawyer-specific documents, among other tasks. Chatbots can also help in following up with non-responsive clients and seeking the required information through automated conversations.

Law firms are exploring different ways to help their clients in reducing exposure to risks and the costs incurred on compliances by aiding them in better management of information, thereby paving the way for adopting document automation software in legal services. Document automation software takes end-users through a questionnaire to collect relevant data and direct them throughout the entire document creation process. Such an approach relieves the end-users from the tedious process of understanding the terminologies appearing in the document.

Social networking holds significant potential to transform the way legal services are delivered. As such, law professionals are adopting various social media tools to accomplish a myriad of legal tasks as well as pursuing their career objectives. Social networking platforms, including LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter, are particularly helping law professionals in reaching a larger audience.

Grand View Research has segmented the global legal services market on the basis of services, firm size, provider, and region:

Legal Services Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Taxation



Real Estate



Litigation



Bankruptcy



Labor/Employment



Corporate

Legal Services Firm Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Large Firms



Medium Firms



Small Firms

Legal Services Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Private Practicing Attorneys



Legal Business Firms



Government Departments



Others

Legal Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Chile



Middle East and Africa

List of Key Players of the Legal Services Market

Baker & McKenzie

Clifford Chance LLP

Deloitte

DLA Piper

Ernst & Young (E&Y)

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

KPMG

LATHAM & WATKINS LLP

PwC

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Communication Services Industry:

Legal Process Outsourcing Market – The global legal process outsourcing market size was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 31.8% over the forecast period. Enterprise preference for focusing on their core businesses and outsourcing non-core tasks is expected to drive the market.

– The global legal process outsourcing market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 31.8% over the forecast period. Enterprise preference for focusing on their core businesses and outsourcing non-core tasks is expected to drive the market. Digital Rights Management Market – The global digital rights management market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period on account of the increase in digital broadcasting and content marketing. Government legislations, standards & regulations for governing intellectual property rights coupled with the increasing popularity of over-the-top content (OTT) delivery through unmanaged or open internet network is expected to drive market growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.