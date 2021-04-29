Legal Tax Defense Celebrates 10 Years as the Nation’s Premier Tax Planning Firm

Likewise, Legal Tax Defense would like to recognize the hard work and dedication of its powerhouse staff and advisors who have never ceased upholding the vision, values, and mission of the company. Founded in 2011, Legal Tax Defense came to life upon the realization that there was an ever-present void in comprehensive tax planning for California residents and businesses.

"We recognized clients needed more education on tax relief, and the desire to solve the problem was immense. Over the last decade, our firm has grown rapidly and our vision for the firm's platform and leadership team took shape. The education process to and transparency is key."

Keeping clients involved in every aspect of the decision-making process, Legal Tax Defense has been able to effectively re-write traditional tax planning to place the needs of the client's resolution at the forefront, with collaboration at its core. In 2021, Legal Tax Defense has its sights set high on the next path forward; leading the industry in fully automated tax resolution through innovative technology that supports both clients and advisors.

This highly anticipated level of communication allows Legal Tax Defense to integrate play-by-play correspondence with taxing authorities; offering clients peace of mind and security that they are protected throughout the entire resolution process.

"Legal Tax Defense's strategic internal strategy will position the firm well moving into the next decade. We expect to continue on a similar trajectory moving forward in the Tax Controversy Industry. The confidence continues to expand in our organization to execute as a team only bolsters our certainty for growth moving forward."

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to providing a helping hand to the public; Legal Tax Defense's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition. Over the next ten years and many more after that, Legal Tax Defense vows to uphold and exceed the standard that its clients and advisors have come to admire.

To learn more about Legal Tax Defense, please visit: https://www.legaltaxdefense.com/

About Legal Tax Defense, Inc

Legal Tax Defense is a Tax Resolution firm based in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2011, Legal Tax Defense provides legal help in the resolution of state and IRS tax problems, for individuals and business owners alike. Legal Tax Defense consists of tax defense attorneys and certified enrolled agents who are massively respected in their field. This team of experts helps protect the many clients of Legal Tax Defense in wage garnishments, avoiding bank levies, and preventing property seizures. Due to their dedication to serving their community over the past decade, Legal Tax Defense has quickly become the trusted source and helpful friend in some of life's most unsettling circumstances.

Press Contact

Aaron Alterman

8008042769

https://www.legaltaxdefense.com/

SOURCE Legal Tax Defense, Inc

Related Links

https://www.legaltaxdefense.com

