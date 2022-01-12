LegalMatch.com Publishes New Cases Heatmap Page

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMatch.com has recently published a new legal case heatmap page that provides a visual representation of legal case density in a given area. This is a unique feature that allows attorneys to quickly scan a map and learn which areas have the highest concentration of legal cases by region and legal practice specialty.

Using the heatmap page, attorneys can select a legal category from a drop-down menu, then scan the map and learn which areas have higher case volumes. These functions allow an attorney to:

Plan and coordinate marketing efforts more efficiently

Allocate resources in a more targeted manner

Focus on geographic areas of interest for their practice

Quickly see which regions have the highest demand for their law practice specialty

Research which law practice specialties are in higher demand in their region

Areas of law (legal categories) represented on the map include:

Family

Criminal Defense

Personal Injury

Business

Bankruptcy

Immigration

Employment

Real Estate

Intellectual Property

Wills, Trusts & Estates

General

LegalMatch.com continues to innovate new features such as the Legal Case Heatmap Page and its Legal Marketing Service and Lead Generation Companies Comparison Page in order to provide leading-edge attorney-client matching services. As a result of such proprietary features, LegalMatch.com has continued to increase legal case retentions and case submission volume even during pandemic conditions.

"Attorneys may not always have the full picture of the case volume associated with their practice area and location, so we created a user-friendly map that can help lawyers better understand where their services are needed the most throughout their state," says Matt Griffith, LegalMatch's Chief Executive Officer.

