LegalMation Announces Fact Import App Compatibility for RelativityOne

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMation, the award-winning AI technology company, today announced its app, LegalMation Fact Import, is now compatible with RelativityOne. LegalMation's Fact Import app for Relativity enables users to automatically populate dates, timelines or factual details directly into Case Dynamics from the original complaint or petition document. Users no longer need to manually create timelines of events to type into Case Dynamics. Until now, entering dates and creating timelines was a manually intensive process and LegalMation now does the work instantly and automatically.

"We are quite pleased to partner with Relativity on this project, to create a smoother experience for Case Dynamics users," said Thomas Suh, Co-founder of LegalMation. "Based on our ground-breaking AI platform, our Fact Import app for RelativityOne will provide users with instant case kick-off ability by automatically extracting the most important events alleged in a complaint or petition, which is the first and most important step in organizing a new case."

"We are thrilled that LegalMation is bringing their advanced AI to our shared users in RelativityOne," said Drew Deitch, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Relativity. "LegalMation's Fact Import tool, alongside Relativity's Case Dynamics, will streamline case strategy and automate much of the time-intensive work, having positive downstream effects on the whole e-Discovery process."

RelativityOne is a secure and easy-to-run cloud e-discovery platform that can be scaled or extended to meet the needs of any litigation or investigation. Integrations and products from partners like LegalMation are found in the Relativity App Hub, where users can pick and choose solutions to solved data challenges in e-discovery or beyond.

LegalMation is participating in the 11th annual Relativity Fest, a virtual event taking place from September 21-23, 2020. Be sure to register for the event to check-out the Tech Talk titled, LegalMation and Relativity Transform Litigation Case Kick-Off.

About LegalMation

LegalMation™ is a legal technology company led by a group of experienced litigators and technology specialists, dedicated to revolutionizing the practice of law through artificial intelligence aimed at both in-house legal departments and law firms. LegalMation has been referred to as "the Holy Grail of legal technology." For more information, visit www.legalmation.com.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our platform is used by more than 13,000 organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance operations with SaaS platform RelativityOne and Relativity Trace. Relativity has users in 48+ countries from organizations, including the U.S. Department of Justice, and 199 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for nine consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

