LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMation® announces its newly formed Advisory Board to guide its growth and to drive adoption of A.I. assisted automation of early stage litigation tasks. The Advisory Board includes:

John B. Quinn , Founding Partner, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP

, Founding Partner, & Sullivan LLP Bradley M. Gayton , Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel, Ford Motor Co.

, Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel, Ford Motor Co. Alan Bryan , Senior Associate General Counsel – Legal Operations and Outside Counsel Management, Walmart Inc.

, Senior Associate General Counsel – Legal Operations and Outside Counsel Management, Walmart Inc. Kiran Mallavarapu , Senior Vice President and Manager, Legal Strategic Services, Liberty Mutual Insurance

, Senior Vice President and Manager, Legal Strategic Services, Liberty Mutual Insurance Laura Maechtlen , Partner and National Chair of the Labor & Employment Department, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

, Partner and National Chair of the Labor & Employment Department, Seyfarth Shaw LLP Edward Estrada , Partner and Chair of Financial Industry Group, Reed Smith LLP

, Partner and Chair of Financial Industry Group, Reed Smith LLP Piero Bussani – Chief Legal Officer & Senior Vice President, Revantage Corporate Services (a Blackstone Real Estate Portfolio Company)

– Chief Legal Officer & Senior Vice President, Revantage Corporate Services (a Blackstone Real Estate Portfolio Company) Patrick DiDomenico , Chief Knowledge Officer, Ogletree Deakins Nash , Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

, Chief Knowledge Officer, , Smoak & Stewart, P.C. Amy Wegener , Chief Knowledge Officer, Paul Hastings LLP

, Chief Knowledge Officer, Paul Hastings LLP Connie Brenton , Founder, Corporate Legal Operations Consortium; Chief of Staff/Senior Director of Legal Operations, NetApp

, Founder, Corporate Legal Operations Consortium; Chief of Staff/Senior Director of Legal Operations, NetApp Tariq Abdullah , Senior Director, Legal Operations and Data & Analytics, Walmart Inc.

, Senior Director, Legal Operations and Data & Analytics, Walmart Inc. Zach Abramowitz , Co-Founder & CEO, ReplyAll; Columnist, Above the Law

, Co-Founder & CEO, ReplyAll; Columnist, Above the Law Jae Um , Founder & Executive Director, Six Parsecs; Director of Pricing Strategy, Baker McKenzie

"We are excited to announce our newly formed Advisory Board," stated James M. Lee, CEO of LegalMation. "Our advisors bring diverse perspectives to help us grow in our major market verticals. Each of our advisors is a highly respected thought leader and innovator in the legal field. Their confidence in the potential of LegalMation to radically change how we litigate is gratifying. Given our ability to convert lawsuits into millions of digital data points—essentially giving structure to unstructured data—we can not only transform how litigation is handled, but we can also analyze data and glean objective insights that were previously not possible."

LegalMation is currently used by both corporate legal departments and law firms, including Walmart and Ogletree Deakins, and several national insurers. The company continues to push litigation automation ever-forward. This week, LegalMation will debut its data analytics platform at CLOC in Las Vegas, demonstrating how it is able to provide objective, data-driven insights that before now, were the subject of lawyers' subjective "hunches."

LegalMation® is a legal technology company focused on litigation, led by a group of experienced litigators and technology specialists, dedicated to revolutionizing the practice of law through technology aimed at both in-house legal departments and law firms. For more information, visit www.legalmation.com.

