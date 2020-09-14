LegalMation Wins Inaugural American Legal Technology Startup Award

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legal Technology Awards (ALTA) announced today that LegalMation has won the Startup category in its inaugural event. The winner of the startup category is the leading company that has created a product or service that shows significant promise in providing outsize benefits to its users.

LegalMation's AI automation platform instantly produces litigation responsive pleadings, reducing hours of drafting to mere minutes. The first of its kind, LegalMation's Risk Index provides a numerical score to assess risk of a case driven by numerous variables based largely on the client's own data. Deployed by some of the largest corporations, insurance companies and law firms in the United States, LegalMation is transforming litigation so clients and their attorneys can achieve optimal results on their cases–and do so efficiently.

"LegalMation is honored to receive this inaugural award," stated James M. Lee, CEO. "This award is particularly rewarding because the panel of judges are some of the most respected thought leaders in our field. We thank ALTA's Co-Founders Patrick Palace, Cat Moon, and Tom Martin, as well as the judges for recognizing LegalMation's accomplishments and efforts to transform the legal industry through groundbreaking technology."

About LegalMation ®

LegalMation™ is a legal technology company led by a group of experienced litigators and technology specialists, dedicated to revolutionizing the practice of law through artificial intelligence aimed at both in-house legal departments and law firms. For more information, visit www.legalmation.com.

