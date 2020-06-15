Legato Healthcare Marketing Proudly Accepts National Awards

DE PERE, Wis., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legato Healthcare Marketing recently received eight national awards—including two gold honors—through the Healthcare Advertising Awards program. In addition, Legato has received four national awards earlier this month—including a gold honor—through the Aster Awards Program.

Legato would like to extend gratitude and appreciation to: Black River Memorial Hospital (Black River Falls, WI), Ely-Bloomenson (Ely, MN), GI Associates (Wausau, WI), Howard Memorial Hospital (Nashville, AR), One Cura Health (Orange, CA), and Reedsburg Area Medical Center (Reedsburg, WI) for their outstanding partnerships, and for letting Legato be part of their success.

The Healthcare Advertising Awards program is sponsored by Healthcare Marketing Report—the leading publication covering all aspects of healthcare marketing, advertising and strategic business development.

The Aster Awards is the nation's most elite competition dedicated to recognizing the most talented healthcare marketing professionals for outstanding excellence in advertising, marketing and communications.

ABOUT LEGATO HEALTHCARE MARKETING

Legato Healthcare Marketing is a healthcare marketing agency headquartered in De Pere, Wisconsin. Legato provides specialized marketing solutions to healthcare environments including rural health, specialty clinics, medical equipment companies, and healthcare solutions companies. Visit www.legatohealthcaremarketing.com for more information.

