Legendary Bolte Family Real Estate Brokerage Chooses To Affiliate With Century 21 Real Estate

PORT CLINTON, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry and community leaders Phillip Bolte and Renee Bolte-Stine, the great grandchildren of the legendary real estate broker Ann Bolte, who founded Bolte Real Estate in 1936, announced today that they have chosen to affiliate with Century 21 Real Estate LLC, and will now conduct business as CENTURY 21 Bolte Real Estate. Both Bolte and Stine cited the global franchisor's world-class marketing, agent learning, and industry-best technology and productivity tools as the best platform to help their 40+ affiliated agents better serve homebuyers and sellers throughout North Central Ohio and convert more leads in more closed sides. Plus, they believe the CENTURY 21® brand is best suited to protect the legacy of exceeding consumer expectations initiated by their great grandmother and continued by the generations of family leaders that followed.

"Ultimately, it is important to us to be part of an organization that, since 1971, has been innovating and changing the game of real estate for the betterment of their affiliated agents and real estate consumers," said Bolte. "Their current strategy to transform the way their relentless sales professionals interact with homebuyers and sellers, and perfect the overall experience is relevant today and will be for the foreseeable future."

Stine added: "We expect their mobile-first tech platform, marketing support and the available training and coaching available both online and in-person to deliver an enormous amount of value to our affiliated sales professionals, and more importantly, to the communities we have proudly been a part of for the last 84 years."

"We're proud to partner with a company that has a cultural legacy as deep and rich in the tradition of exceeding customer experiences," added Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "I'm confident Renee and Phillip and their team will continue to deliver the personalized, memorable moments that consumers value and deserve from their real estate agent and company of choice."

About CENTURY 21 Bolte Real Estate

Located at 124 E. Second Street, Port Clinton, CENTURY 21 Bolte Real Estate serves clients across North Central Ohio, from the beaches and marinas of the Marblehead Peninsula to the serene country sides of Seneca and Huron Counties (and everywhere between). CENTURY 21 Bolte Real Estate is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 10,000 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 83 countries and territories worldwide with more than 131,000 independent sales professionals.



©2020 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

