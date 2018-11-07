Legendary Bootmaker Of The American West - Lucchese Announces New Collaborations And Retail Partnership With Neiman Marcus

ERIN WASSON: Continuing their presence in the style arena, Lucchese just released a limited collection of fashion-focused boots with model/designer Erin Wasson. The brand has partnered with another iconic Texas brand -- Neiman Marcus – to provide wider access to both traditional boots and fashion boots alike. This move signifies a shift in consumer demand, as exotic cowboy boots are now becoming a staple in consumer wardrobes, available at a wider range of retailers ranging from Western-focused to luxury fashion.

KING RANCH: Lucchese has partnered with another legendary Texas brand, the King Ranch, to produce a limited edition collection of boots that are rugged enough for the harsh environment of South Texas. In addition to this partnership Lucchese has released a well reviewed technical product called the Barn Boot, its first foray into the "work boot" category. The mud and grime releasing outsole and cushioned insole was an immediate hit with both new and long-time Lucchese loyalists.

RALPH LAUREN: In addition to staying true to its roots with traditional products, Lucchese was in the spotlight during New York Fashion Week in September. Ralph Lauren, who has worn Lucchese boots for many years, selected them as his favorite bootmaker. Lucchese worked with Mr. Lauren to create co-branded boots which debuted in Central Park at the legendary designer's 50th anniversary collection show.

BRANDON MAXWELL: Fashion designer and fellow Texan Brandon Maxwell used custom boots as the invite for guests at his SS19 New York Fashion Week show."It was a dream to work with Lucchese on our invitations," said Brandon. "Lucchese is a quintessential Texas brand so to share this bit of my home state with our guests immediately showcased hospitality. Seeing videos of friends and guests receive this big Texas dose of generosity made it all the more special."

ABOUT LUCCHESE Texas-based Lucchese is a legendary bootmaker and iconic brand of the American West. Applying the same craftsmanship principles and techniques since 1883, Lucchese artisans use only the finest leathers, preeminent materials and a proprietary twisted cone last to construct boots of unrivaled quality, fit, comfort and style.

