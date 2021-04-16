Legendary Comedy Writer Alan Zweibel and Stage IV Cancer Survivor Saranne Rothberg to Kick Off 5-Day Laughter Summit on Monday, April 19!

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Zweibel, an original SNL writer, and five-time Emmy Award and Tony Award-winning comedy writer, author, playwright, and screenwriter, will kick off The Inaugural 2021 Laughter Summit, a five-day, live, virtual event presented by The ComedyCures Foundation.

Zweibel will join Saranne Rothberg, founder of The ComedyCures Foundation, for The 2021 Laughter Summit's first online session "How To Think Funny Every Day" at 3 pm ET Monday, April 19.

Rothberg explained, "When I met Alan, we bonded over his deep connection with Gilda Radner and her cancer journey. I am honored he is helping me launch my Laughter Summit vision."

Zweibel, whose new book Laugh Lines: My Life Helping Funny People Be Funnier is available now and new film Here Today (co-written with Billy Crystal) will launch on May 7, joins The Laughter Summit's incredible roster of talent alongside 29 fun and compelling thought leaders and 16 hilarious comedians.

Each day of the Laughter Summit will start with the inspirational creator Rothberg, and then a quick dose of comedy delivered by a talented ComedyCures comedian, followed by three mini-master classes as well as additional comedy breaks.

The summit welcomes individuals, families, small and large corporations to attend. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit comedycures.org/the-laughter-summit.

Those experiencing economic hardship or illness may email [email protected] for free admission, thanks to support from The Laughing Cow brand.

EVENT DETAILS

The 2021 Laughter Summit

3-5:30 pm ET Monday, April 19-Friday, April 23, 2021

Tickets: Start at $35 for Five-Day General Admission (Early Bird Discount before 4/16/21 3 pm ET)

For more information: comedycures.org/the-laughter-summit

ABOUT THE COMEDYCURES FOUNDATION

Founded in 1999 by Saranne Rothberg from her chemo chair, The ComedyCures Foundation is an award-winning, 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has impacted over one million people of all ages with the help of the world's funniest comedians through digital and live programming. Collaborating with many organizations, The ComedyCures Foundation brings feel-good comedy to help improve health outcomes, break down isolation, and build authentic connections among patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation go to comedycures.org. Follow @comedycures on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE The ComedyCures Foundation

