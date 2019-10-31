Legendary Japanese Rock Star YOSHIKI Live At Carnegie Hall

The classical music special was filmed during YOSHIKI's sold-out solo concerts at Carnegie Hall as the superstar Japanese musician and classical composer performed to standing ovations from American audiences.

YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL made its broadcast premiere this year in the New York City area on WNET THIRTEEN, the most-watched public television channel in America. Because of the enormous reaction from American viewers, YOSHIKI's touching, must-see concert has created overwhelming demand, with major PBS-affiliated TV stations receiving numerous requests to add the special to their programming schedule. Expect more U.S. airdates for YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL to be announced soon and for a current schedule, visit: https://www.yoshiki.net/classical.html.

YOSHIKI – rock drummer, classical pianist, leader of the group X JAPAN, and one of the most influential composers in Japanese history – has headlined concerts across the globe, including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena and Tokyo Dome. His Carnegie Hall performance has been praised by major media, including:

"YOSHIKI delivers a performance of a lifetime at Carnegie Hall." – Huff Post

"After tragedy, YOSHIKI has used music to heal." – New York Post

"A majestic performance." – Loudwire

Program Description: Composer, classically trained pianist, rock drummer and leader of the rock group X JAPAN, best-selling Japanese musician YOSHIKI packed Carnegie Hall in New York City for two back-to-back performances, captured in the program YOSHIKI: LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL. Hosted by actor Mark Walberg (Antiques Roadshow), the concert features the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra and includes the theme songs for the Golden Globe Awards and the 10th anniversary of Emperor Akihito's reign in Japan, plus YOSHIKI's heartfelt rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL

PBS SPECIAL AIRING ACROSS AMERICA

*schedules subject to change.

Albuquerque November 24th at 8pm KENW (3-1 channel)

November 26th at 8pm KENW (3-1 channel)





Baltimore November 13th at 10pm MPT (MPT2)

November 24th at 3pm MPT





Boston November 12th at 1pm New Hampshire PBS (NHPBS)



Explore channel





Cincinnati November 2nd at 10pm WPTO ThinkTV





Cleveland November 3rd at 4pm WEAO (Fusion Channel)

November 14th at 7pm WEAO (Fusion Channel)





Denver November 2nd at 4am KRMA





Grand Rapids November 24th at 6pm WGVU





Greenville–Spartanburg November 10th at 8pm South Carolina ETV



(SCC channel)





Indianapolis November 13th at 8pm WFYI (WFYI3)





Los Angeles November 4th at 10pm KLCS

November 5th at 8pm KVCR





Minneapolis December 29th at 3pm KWCM (Pioneer PTV)





Orlando November 26th at 10pm WEFS





Philadelphia November 3rd at 7pm WHYY





Portland December 31st at 11pm OPB





San Francisco November 7th at 11pm KQED Plus

November 8th at 5am KQED Plus

November 17th at 9:30am KRCB





St. Louis November 4th at 1am WEDU

November 17th at 2pm KETC Tampa







ABOUT YOSHIKI

YOSHIKI was named by Consequence of Sound as "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" and is described by Billboard magazine as "prolific" and "a musical innovator". He received the Asian Icon Award from UK's Classic Rock magazine and in 2017 was chosen to be the first-ever Japanese man on the Vogue Japan cover.

In 2013, YOSHIKI released his classical solo album, YOSHIKI Classical, which included works co-produced by acclaimed Beatles producer Sir George Martin. The album debuted at #1 on the iTunes Classical Music chart in 10 countries, and featured performances by YOSHIKI as both the composer and pianist with the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

In 2014, YOSHIKI performed his first YOSHIKI Classical World Tour, with sold-out shows in 10 countries.

In 2018, YOSHIKI composed the theme song "Red Swan" for the Attack on Titan anime series, one of the most popular animations in the world, and the track reached #1 on iTunes Rock charts in 14 countries. The same year, YOSHIKI performed his sold-out classical concert series YOSHIKI Classical 2018 at Tokyo International Forum with guest performer Sarah Brightman.

The special-edition digital single of Sarah Brightman's performance of "Miracle" – composed by YOSHIKI – was released worldwide in 2018 and ranked in the Top 10 iTunes Classical Music charts in 15 countries.

YOSHIKI is currently composing music for xXx 4, the next film in the blockbuster franchise starring Vin Diesel.

