Legendary Morning Radio Host Coco Joins The 910AM Superstation Family
910AM Superstation
Aug 27, 2019, 12:53 ET
DETROIT, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary morning radio host Coco joins the 910AM Superstation family from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, September 9, 2019.
"Coco speaks to the community," says 910AM Superstation CEO Kevin Adell.
Coco says "I'm happy to be joining the 910AM Superstation family "
