Legendary Producer Narada Michael Walden, famed producer behind Whitney Houston and George Michael, brings 16-year-old singer Charlie Mitchell to the world with new single, "Even After."

Walden called Charlie Mitchell, "A superstar in the making."

The song speaks to loss, and was written by Brian Evans, Jesse Stenger, with the melody by Charlie Mitchell. They both also executive produced the song.

The Gold Coast native of Australia was discovered when he posted a video of himself singing on Instagram. Prior to being discovered by Evans, Stenger, and Walden, he already had more than 35,000 followers on in Facebook page, which is Facebook.com/charliemitchellmusic

The song is available for pre-sale at https://music.apple.com/album/1617967687?app=itunes&ls=1 and can be purchased at the same link on May 3rd as well.

Narada Michael Walden is known for producing 57 #1 hits for stars such as Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Barbra Streisand, Sting, Elton John and a plethora of other superstars.

"We are very excited to introduce to the world Charlie Mitchell, and his future material will include collaborations that you just won't believe," says Stenger.

Charlie's official website is charliemitchellmusic.com and is introduced by Narada Michael Walden.

"This song is important, especially right now," says Walden.

SOURCE ESW Management