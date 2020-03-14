Legendary Reacquires Full Ownership of HarborWalk Village in Destin

LMI's chief executive, Peter H. Bos, said, "Bobby Guidry and his company, Superior, have been wonderful partners for many years. Mr. Guidry's business acumen and financial strength have contributed immeasurably to the economic growth, stability, and success of our project here in Destin. We thank Mr. Guidry for his contributions as our partner in HarborWalk and the Emerald Grande, which has been Legendary's flagship project for the past 25 years, and we are proud to once again be the sole owner of the project."