Legendary Robert McKee Headlines STORY EXPO in New York for Screenwriters, TV Writers, Novelists

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Story Expo, the world's biggest conference for writers and storytellers, returns to New York the weekend of June 10-12, 2022 with three packed days of talks, classes and panels on the craft and business of writing, headlined by legendary STORY author Robert McKee, and featuring sessions with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), New York Women In Film, New York Film Academy and more.

Legendary author of STORY Robert McKee headlines Story Expo in NY the weekend of June 10-12, 2022. Credit: www.storyexpo.com

Every year thousands of aspiring and experienced writers flock to Story Expo to network, socialize and learn from some of the world's top speakers. "We've been fortunate to attract the best speakers in the world to Story Expo," said May Kaddon of Story Expo. "Everyone from Oscar- and Emmy-winning writers and producers, to authors who have written multi-million selling New York Times Bestsellers." Attendees can also take part in the Pitching Room, where many deals have been set up with agents, managers, publishers and production companies.

Story Expo NY also marks the first time all 60+ sessions will be videotaped and made available online on-demand at the conclusion of the conference. "Because there are so many classes to choose from, we understand people have to pick-and-choose at the live event," Kaddon said. "Our writers will be able to see all of the sessions afterward in the comfort of their own home, on their own schedule." On-Demand playback will be available for 30 days after the conference to everyone who purchases a ticket for the conference, whether they attend in person or not.

In addition to Robert McKee's Keynote Address, some of the esteemed speakers appearing live at Story Expo in NY include Paul Chitlik (award-winning writer and author), Matthew Stone, Leslie Gold (acclaimed business speaker and entrepreneur), Carmine Appice (legendary musician and businessman), Troy DeVolld (Emmy-nominated TV producer), acclaimed attorney Eric Rayman, renowned writer, speaker and co-creator of the WGA's groundbreaking Mentor Program Michael Tabb, Barri Evins (acclaimed writer, consultant and producer) and more.

Story Expo understands that at the heart of every great movie, TV show or book is a great story. As Robert McKee says, "Storytelling is the most powerful way to put ideas into the world today."

Story Expo NY takes place the weekend of June 10-12, 2022 at the 100 Sutton Street Film Center in Brooklyn, only 4 miles from The Rink at Rockefeller Center, and a mile and a half from Netflix's massive new studio in Brooklyn. For information and tickets: www.storyexpo.com.

Contact: May K. - Email – 888-707-8679 – www.storyexpo.com

SOURCE Story Expo