Legendary Wellness Formula® Wins Record 16th Vity Award from Vitamin Retailer Magazine

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Source Naturals® Wellness Formula® was honored with a record 16th Vity Award for best Immune Support Formula by Vitamin Retailer magazine. Because the publication's retail readership decides the Vity Awards in an annual poll, the Vity Award is considered the most highly regarded honor in the natural products industry.*

"The 2020 winners showcased here represent products and services for which health food retailers have voted because their customers cast the ultimate vote: with their pocketbooks," said Vitamin Retailer. "Millions of people make Wellness Formula their 'go-to' for daily immune maintenance—and they rely on it whenever their immune systems need special care."*

Threshold® Enterprises founder Ira Goldberg created Source Naturals Wellness Formula in 1982. At that time, nutritional formulations for the maintenance of well-being and the enhancement of life were relatively few. In fact, an Immune Support product that delivered this combination of nutrients, herbs, and nutraceuticals in one formulation just didn't exist until Ira Goldberg and Source Naturals conceived and launched it.

"It's a great honor. We're truly grateful that our retailers continue to vote us best Immune Support Formula," said Goldberg. "It's because of them that Wellness Formula still leads the category it created after all these years."*

Later this year, Source Naturals will add a brand-new daily Immune Support product to its legendary Wellness Family™ of products. Due on shelves this autumn, this new Wellness formulation includes core ingredients from their legendary Wellness Formula to provide an economical, dependably power-packed product. For more information, visit sourcenaturals.com.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

