Legends Event Center leads Bryan into new era of entertainment

Legends Event Center celebrated its grand opening with the community of Bryan, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 10.

BRYAN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The event was kicked off with a formal welcome from Bryan Deputy City Manager, Hugh Walker, as well as other individuals integral to the project, including former Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson, current Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez, and The Sports Facilities Companies CEO Jason Clement. The opening welcome was followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Bryan residents entered for the first time to witness the state-of-the-art venue in all its glory and enjoy inflatable bounce houses, face paintings, balloon animals, free arcade play, and catered meals. Attendees were also able to spectate several sports performances conducted by Houston Skyline BCS Volleyball, Lone Star Lady Hoops, and The Brazos Valley Pickleball Association, as well as an esports competition featuring the two local high schools, Bryan High School and Rudder High School.

Legends Event Center features amenities like 16 volleyball courts, eight basketball courts, an esports lounge, a gaming arena, a turf area, large meeting rooms, and more. The venue looks to help stimulate the economic development of Bryan and increase tourism by attracting local, regional, and national programming that includes major tournaments, competitions, and other special events.

Destination Bryan Executive Director John Friebele believes that the venue will pay for itself based on the number of traveling visitors.

"You got teams, you got participants, you got spectators, you got coaches," said Friebele. "They're all going to come in, fill our hotels, fill our restaurants, spend those dollars within the community so we can drive the economic impact that tourism brings."

Legends Event Center is owned by the City of Bryan and managed by Sports Facilities Companies and is the latest installment of the redevelopment of Travis Bryan Midtown Park, also featuring Travis Fields, Bombers Stadium, BigShots Golf Aggieland, and D-BAT Aggieland.

For more information about this new facility, please visit Legends Event Center.

About Legends Events Center

The Legends Event Center opening in late 2022, located in Bryan, TX, will be the Southwest's newest destination for all things sports, recreation, and entertainment. This 120,000+ square foot venue features 8 basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts, a turf area, an arcade, meeting/party rooms, and an outdoor patio area by the lake. Legends Event Center is the most exciting sports entertainment center for athletes and families in Texas and beyond. Legends Event Center is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest and fastest growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Companies. To learn more, please visit SportsFacilities.com and SFMNetwork.com.

Press Contact:

Jamie Cox

7064090145

http://sportsfacilities.com/

SOURCE Legends Events Center