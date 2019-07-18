Legends To Acquire MainGate, A Leading Event Retail And Merchandising Company

NEW YORK and INDIANAPOLIS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legends, a leading global experiential agency with three best-in-class divisions, Global Planning, Global Sales and Hospitality, today announced the acquisition of MainGate LLC, the premier event retail and merchandise company.

Founded more than 50 years ago, MainGate provides custom merchandise marketing solutions through event retail, team stores and e-commerce platforms. In addition, the company has custom design and production capability at its distribution center, headquartered in Indianapolis.

MainGate will integrate into Legends existing industry-leading hospitality experience division—led by veteran executive and President, Dan Smith. The focus will be on expanding Legends' current retail merchandise business operations to offer partners a best-in-class experience. This full-service vertical platform including design, production, e-commerce, brand marketing, analytics, large scale live event, venue, and flagship store retail operations is built for the global stage, with base operations domestically as well as internationally.

In making the announcement, Shervin Mirhashemi, President and CEO of Legends, said, "The MainGate acquisition represents another significant step in our ambition to build the most compelling, flexible and effective retail and e-commerce platform for our clients across the globe. MainGate's capabilities across e-commerce, merchandising and retail event operations strategically align with our focus towards building a platform that delivers omnichannel retail services leveraging cutting-edge technology and robust data, to present our partners with the best option to successfully grow their business."

With a seasoned team of retail, event and merchandise experts in place, Legends will offer partners a transformative, more integrated way to connect directly with consumers and their loyal fan bases through a broader range and well-timed assortment of products that will fulfill the increased real-time demand by consumers.

The MainGate team will become an integral part of the Legends hospitality division that manages other major sports brand retail and merchandise programs and e-commerce platforms.

MainGate's current client work portfolio includes major professional sports leagues and teams across the NFL, NBA, NHL; collegiate properties and its governing body the NCAA; along with marquee motorsports names, such as National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and properties, such as International Speedway Corporation—a NASCAR property; and well-recognized media and consumer brands.

Dave Moroknek, President & CEO, MainGate stated, "Combining forces with Legends is a great opportunity for our employees, partners and customers and we look forward to bringing our shared expertise to a broader customer base where we can offer unique best-in-class services to realize their retail and merchandising needs. Through our current success with mutual clients, we are confident the market is looking for the end-to-end solution we deliver together."

Legends has created a world-class global retail operation over the past several years, combining the company's data and analytics platform with an agile supply chain and real-time vertical capabilities to best-serve fans in today's on-demand marketplace.

A multi-faceted company, Legends works with more than 125 brands and properties globally across retail, e-commerce, sales and marketing, brand management and hospitality operations, including managing the e-commerce business for U.S. Soccer and UFC. The company's current capabilities include multichannel-integrated event and retail across teams and major sporting events around the world, such as the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games, Super Bowl 50, Indy 500, MLB London Series and across several NFL, NBA and MLB professional team properties including the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees.

Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed. Legends expects to close the transaction within the next 30 days.

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a holistic experiential services agency with more than 1,500 full-time and 30,000 seasonal team members globally. Legends has three core divisions operating worldwide: Global Planning, Global Sales and Hospitality, offering clients and partners a 360-degree platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit Legends.net and follow Legends at Facebook.com/TheLegendsWay,Twitter and Instagram: @thelegendsway.

About MainGate LLC.

Founded in 1963, MainGate is a turn-key provider of merchandising and marketing solutions for its professional, collegiate and sports associations clients. From concept to delivery, MainGate designs solutions to fit each partner's needs across event retail, team stores, e-commerce platforms and custom merchandising.

