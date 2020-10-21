Legent™ Bourbon Partners With American Menswear Designer Todd Snyder To Release A Bourbon-Inspired Denim Jacket

Just as Legent has pushed the boundaries of bourbon, this one-of-a-kind jacket redefines denim, a classic American staple, using the finest whiskey-hued Japanese woven fabric. Produced on old shuttle looms in Okayama and cut and sewn in the USA, the birthplace of blue jeans, the Bourbon Selvedge Denim Jacket is as unique as the bourbon that inspired it. Each jacket is hand numbered and available for a limited time on ToddSnyder.com and at Todd Snyder retail locations in New York City for $248 USD.

"I have been traveling back and forth to Japan for decades drawing inspiration from the dynamic people, culture and fashion," says Todd Snyder. "It's been so fascinating to see how American trends have been adapted and re-interpreted in Japan, like denim, and vice versa, with Japanese trends in the U.S. I am honored to work alongside Legent to bring to life two cultures through quality craftsmanship."

Since launching in 2019, Legent has changed the landscape of the bourbon category. A product of two whisk(e)y legends, Legent is expertly distilled by Fred Noe, seventh-generation Master Distiller of Jim Beam, bourbon's pioneering family, and artfully blended by Shinji Fukuyo, fifth-ever Chief Blender of Suntory, the founding house of Japanese whisky. The award-winning bourbon* brings together the best of the East and West unlike any other, resulting in a perfectly balanced yet complex and layered whiskey with a bright, smooth, unexpectedly long finish.

"As a brand that is rooted in breaking traditions and redefining classic American staples, we are thrilled to collaborate with Todd Snyder on this innovative denim wearable," said Jon Marks, Brand Director of Super Premium Whiskies at Beam Suntory. "Todd's mastery of premium denim and expertise in blending Japanese craft with American style make him the perfect fit for this partnership."

Legent is available in 750mL (47% abv / 94 proof) in select markets throughout the United States and via online retailers including Drizly for a suggested retail price of $34.99 USD. Drizly first time users can get $5 off their first purchase with code LEGENT5 at check-out**.

About Legent Bourbon:

Launched in 2019 by Beam Suntory, Legent™ Bourbon is a masterful collaboration between two celebrated whisk(e)y legends; expertly distilled by Fred Noe, seventh-generation Master Distiller of Jim Beam, bourbon's pioneering family, and artfully blended by Shinji Fukuyo, fifth-ever Chief Blender of Suntory, the founding house of Japanese whisky. A first-of-its-kind, unique innovation that starts as a Kentucky Straight Bourbon with Beam Suntory's classic family recipe and is aged in wine and sherry casks before being blended with more Kentucky Straight Bourbon, resulting in a perfectly balanced yet complex and layered whiskey that is truly extraordinary. Please visit legentbourbon.com or follow along @legentbourbon for more information and cocktail recipes.

About Todd Snyder:

Since launching his eponymous label in 2011, Todd Snyder has infused his love for New York City into the DNA of his brand, redefining how modern American men can present themselves to the world in stylish, unexpected ways. From bespoke tailoring to innovative capsule collections, Todd's creations show that good style can be attainable and even playful. He resides on the cutting edge of fashion retail and is always looking for unexpected ways to push creative boundaries, as seen through innovative capsule collections and limited-edition designs with brands including Champion, New Balance, Timex, Moscot, Moby's, and FJ Company. Todd serves as a mentor for the next generation of designers at his alma mater, Iowa State University where he works closely with emerging talent through the label's robust internship program.

The Todd Snyder New York ﬂagship store and his second location, Todd Snyder at the Liquor Store, have been hailed as innovative retail and lifestyle hubs by The New York Times, New York Magazine, GQ and others, solidifying the brand's status as a go-to shopping destination for fashion insiders and sharp dressers worldwide. Previously, Todd held leading roles at Polo Ralph Lauren, The Gap and J.Crew. As head of menswear at J.Crew, he created the J. Crew Liquor Store in New York City, a ﬁrst-of-its-kind concept offering a curated selection of apparel and lifestyle products. He has also been recognized four times by the CFDA as a Menswear Designer of the Year nominee and was a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund ﬁnalist. Todd is currently based in New York City and has three daughters.

*John Barleycorn Spirits Awards (Gold Medal, 2019), New York International Spirits Awards (Gold Medal, 2019), The American Whiskey Masters (Master's Award, 2020), San Francisco World Spirits Awards (Gold Medal, 2020), Sip Awards (Gold Medal, 2020), Denver Spirits Competition (Silver Medal, 2020), Wine Enthusiast ("92" and "Best Buy" in Wine Enthusiast June/July 2020), International Wine and Spirits Competition (Silver Medal 92 points, 2020), London Spirits Competition (Bronze Medal, 2020), International Spirits Challenge (Gold Medal, 2020) and Bartender Spirits Awards (Silver Medal, 2020).

**Drizly First time users only. Subject to applicable law, offer valid for $5 off your order total or your shipping fee or delivery fee. Includes orders of non-alcoholic items. Expires 12/31/2020. Available in AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, IL, KY, MD, NY, OR, RI, TN, and WY.

Legent™ Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Partially Finished in Wine & Sherry Casks, 47% Alc./Vol. ©2020 Legent Distilling Co., Clermont, KY.

