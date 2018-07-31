Legg Mason Announces Quarterly Dividend

BALTIMORE, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.34 per share. The dividend is payable on October 23, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 5, 2018.

Guided by a mission of Investing to Improve Lives,™ Legg Mason helps investors globally achieve better financial outcomes by expanding choice across investment strategies, vehicles and investor access through independent investment managers with diverse expertise in equity, fixed income, alternative and liquidity investments. Legg Mason's assets under management were $744.6 billion as of June 30, 2018. To learn more, visit our web site, our newsroom, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

